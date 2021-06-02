New Yorkers don colorful post-pandemic summer looks

This summer, the fashion forecasts are flashy.

With more than half of New Yorkers now fully vaccinated, fabulous fashionistas are ditching their drab pandemic outfits and slipping into vibrant clothing to celebrate the season.

“It’s over for gray and black sweatshirts,” Gabriella Lascano, 30, told The Post.

The Bronx fashion influencer ditched her joggers for cheerful electric orange and strawberry pink rags.

Being able to go sexy again in colorful clothes sets my mind on fire.

Here, six stylish New Yorkers show off their reopening badges.

Trendy tomboy

After spending a year looking after her teenage niece and toddler nephew, Keyana Keekz Aird is ready to fly her fun fashion flag. I’m definitely ready to step out of those tracksuits and tees and put on silky dresses, ”said Keekz, 26. But she doesn’t give up all the sporty touches we’ve all come to know and love over the past year: she’s planning on pairing these dresses with Stan Smith sneakers.

The native of Bed-Stuy and influence describes his tomboy aesthetic and plans to hit rooftop restaurants and open-air lounges in bold rooms with a cozy twist. Her stop-and-stare style will feature trendy orange and pink pieces from Zara, paired with clothing from Nike. But she’s not beholden to just one type of look: I never want to feel like I have to dress like a girly-girl all the time, ”she said. “Whether I want to do sneakers or heels is up to me. I am not bound by the gender rules of fashion. I do what I want.”

Rainbow connection

Haley Konopka is coming out of quarantine this summer in an explosion of color. Courtesy of Haley Konopka

Before the pandemic, 20-year-old Rutgers student Haley Konopka’s wardrobe was full of “basic” black shirts and blue jeans. But when everyone was stuck inside, she started “wearing things that I wouldn’t usually wear,” Konopka told the Post. “I didn’t really see anyone, so no one could judge me.”

A year ago, she started trying on pastel suits, zebra print crop tops and groovy checkered pants paired with punchy handbags (like the $ 72 purple hobo above, by JW Pei). This resulted in a newfound confidence in bold styles, and Konopka will never look back. Now she is in bloom: she Instagram, where Konopka has nearly 17,000 followers, is filled with its vibrant, patterned looks from trendy thrift stores and outfitters like Zara (those psychedelic pants cost $ 50). “Now I look in my closet and I have red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple. It makes me happy, ”she said.

The slaughter of the year 2000

Gabriella Lascano shows off her daring beach style. Courtesy of Gabriella Lascano

Gabriella Lascano’s radiant clothes recently earned her an Instagram follow from Rihanna.

Rihanna is so badass, ”she said. “She does what she wants in fashion and in music, and that motivates me to do the same with my style.

Lascano’s poppy looks are inspired by times not so long ago. “I’m all about the Y2K style trend taking over right now, the taste maker for social media with over 400,000 subscribers, said the over-the-top style popularized by Paris Hilton in her heyday. My daughters and I are going to rock the Spice Girls in sexy little red rompers or lilac backless dresses.

Lascano, a full-figure model who wears a size 18 or 20 in outfits from Fashion Nova and Forever 21 wants women with a little more trash in the trunk to give up on the idea that they have to spend the summer wearing the dark colored clothes they wore. throughout the pandemic.

Don’t feel like you have to hide your curves in black, she advised anyone who gained extra weight in their 40s. “Don’t wear black just to look slimmer. Show yourself in a certain color, so that you can look happy.

Mama Mia

Faith Ann Razzino-Rogers in Belmar, New Jersey, with her new purchases for the summer (left), now that COVID restrictions are lifted in the tri-state area. Courtesy of Faith Ann Razino

With a husband, seven children, five dogs and 10 chickens, Belmar, New Jersey, mom Faith Ann Razzino-Rogers couldn’t wait for the lockdown to end.

I spent a lot of time locked in the house in pajamas and flip flops, the 43-year-old said. I felt so blah. Ready to resume dating on the beach with husband Alex in March, Razzino-Rogers, who has four biological children and three stepchildren aged 15 to 25, has had a wardrobe overhaul summer, ditching her chunky pajamas for colorful crop tops, bodysuits and monokinis from Shein or H&M fast fashion boutiques.

Moms can sometimes fall into an awkward rut, noted Razzino-Rogers, adding that she has maintained a 75-pound weight loss through intermittent fasting for more than five years. But I’ve learned that in order to take better care of everyone, I have to take care of myself. And for me that means dressing to look good and feel even better.

The luxury lover

Rakhee Sachdeva’s summer fashion is in full bloom after a dark year. Courtesy of Rakhee Sachdeva

scientific and content creator Rakhee Sachdev took advantage of the pandemic to invest in sustainable outfits from stores such as Theory, Gaia NYC Project and Manhattan-based shoe brand Sarah Flint, who she knows will stand the test of time, rather than buying super-trendy fast-fashion pieces. “My money was going instantly in the trash,” the mother of 40-year-old told The Post. “I would wear things once.”

While she does shiny pieces, she has also stepped up her practical neutrals, like this playful yet polished plaid Playsuit Alice + Olivia ($ 225). She loves playing with brooches to add a touch of sparkle (she sports a Chanel pin with many of her looks), and recently treated herself to timeless jewelry from Cartier. “I want a little more, but not drastically [the pieces] won’t work in the long run, ”she said.

Shamelessly chic

Alissa Wilson appears on the streets of Brooklyn. Courtesy of Alissa S. Wilson

For Brooklyn body positivity promoter Alissa Wilson, the skin is there, the quarantine cover-ups are out. In order to make up for the summer we lost last year, I’m changing my fashion to the max, said Wilson, 38. I let those legs stick out in sexy midi dresses. I show off my arms with strapless or one-shoulder tops.

But don’t underestimate the power of a solid, shiny blazer. It’s all about showing off a little skin while keeping it classy, ​​”said the mother-of-one. And Dumbo’s plus-size digital content creator is encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to spruce up their summer outfits with neon lights, pastels and full color prints. Color can brighten up someone’s day just by looking at it, Wilson said, adding that she loves to show off in the booty of Eloquii and Lane Bryant’s ready-to-wear line. I want to bring some sunshine to everyone’s day while I strut these city streets.