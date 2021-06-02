Fashion icon, singer, writer and animal lover

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

For a kid who was discouraged from getting into show business, Isaac Mizrahi certainly broke all records.

My parents didn’t want me in this business and they were really scared that one of their kids would go into show business, Mizrahi says. It’s hard and heartbreaking, and a million to one you’re going to make of it, that was the message.

Yet Mizrahi has found the path to success. For over 30 years he has been a force in the world of fashion, television, media and entertainment, developing the Isaac Mizrahi brand which has made him not only a fashion icon, but a star of television (a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” and host of his own show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show”) while feasting audiences with his cabaret act at Caf Carlyle in Manhattan and in theaters across the country.

Its ISAACMIZRAHILIVE! line, launched on QVC in 2009 under the umbrella of Xcel Brands Inc., is doing well and continues to express itself through music, writing, books, cooking and its production company.

Mizrahi says he is currently the most excited about several projects in development: one, a scripted series, and the other, two more from a reality.

We met Isaac Mizrahi via Zoom from his home in Bridgehampton where he spent most of the last year. His passions and talents seem endless, and he says he works to relax. At once affable, energetic, self-effacing and hilarious, he exudes love for New York and the Hamptons, her husband Arnold Germer and their two dogs (not necessarily in that order).

Does it surprise the people you love to sing, and is it something you’ve always done?

I see myself collectively as a kind of performer that I have always been.

All my life I have done female imitations. Impressions of Streisand and Judy Garland that I started at the age of eight. It was no pride for the family to have this little imitator in Brooklyn.

I’m not Christina Aguilera or that kind of “American Idol” singer. I really try to get by with the music, and it’s so great doing it. I don’t know if I’m good or bad, but it doesn’t matter, it must be fascinating to watch this crazy woman on stage.

Describe your number and the music you prefer.

I work with some incredibly distinguished jazz musicians, and what we do is kind of a classical jazz arrangement of all kinds of songs, from Irving Berlin to Madonna. The shows I do are tied to these songs and a lot of the stories and trash that I tell on stage. This is really what is fun to connect with the audience.

How did you experience your childhood in Brooklyn?

I come from a Sephardic Jewish background in Brooklyn, they’re kind of rich, they don’t look like typical Orthodox Jews. When I was growing up my parents weren’t really Orthodox but the Yeshiva I went to (Yeshiva Flatbush) was. It was very, very confusing.

It couldn’t have been in a worse environment for me growing up. I don’t know how I did it. I have become very good at defending myself. It wasn’t just bullying from my peers, the rabbis bullyed me, parents bullyed me, they didn’t know what to think of me. Like I said, I did imitations of women, I had puppet shows and I used to draw these crazy pictures and I always had temper tantrums. I was a monster because I was in the wrong environment.

This teacher was so wonderful. She understood that I was in the wrong place. She helped me go to Performing Arts High School in Manhattan. It was one of the great experiences of my life. It made me who I am today.

How did the fashion part of you come about and evolve?

I’ve always been good at it. I started making puppets, I was good at sewing and learned to sew that way.

My father worked in the children’s clothing business, and I was raised believing that movie stars were such beautiful people, and I was also raised believing that I was not that beautiful. There were all these really beautiful kids in my class and then there was me: I was really fat. I lost about 75 pounds when I was in my second year in high school.

I was just convinced that there would be no money in show business, so I decided to change course. My mom was obsessed with fashion, and I really liked it too. I think it was an extension of my mom’s magazines, her own obsession with clothes, constantly shopping with my sisters. It was kind of a family obsession.

I went to Parsons (School of Design) and then straight from Parsons got the best job. I worked for Perry Ellis, and worked for him for a long time, then all those other jobs until I started my own business in 1986.

How was it for you to go out?

It didn’t go well. My mom told me, don’t tell your dad, and the shrink I was seeing said, don’t tell your dad. I felt very absolved. It is not my decision to make; I don’t tell my dad, woo-hoo! I’m not going to say I was lucky when he was 20 when he died, but it was a circumstance that made it much easier for me to be the kind of human that I am.

My mom went out and found all the books she could find on gay people. She was disappointed; she cried, of course. I think even now she still isn’t going to let go of this concept of who I was meant to be in her life. I feel very bad for her, it’s not easy to live with that.

I rightfully feel that I am an advocate and a gay icon early on. I remember when I started in 1986 everyone was so scared I walked out in this cover story innew Yorkmagazine. This guy I worked with at Calvin Klein, a publicist, said to me: Oh honey, I’m sorry they reported you! Three years later there was a cover on kd lang with the title lesbian, and I saw this publicist, Paul, at a cocktail party, and I said, you see, Paul, I was a lesbian alright before kd lang!

How is life as a couple?

It’s fantastic. I have to say it was tough during the pandemic, Arnold wanted to get back to town, I was mostly in the east, but we made it and we’re so strong right now. I am the luckiest thing. I have the best husband. (They got married in 2011).

You were honored by the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in 2019 with the ARF Champion of Animals award. What is it that you love so much about dogs?

They are so funny they make me so happy. We have two dogs, Dean who is a senior (15 or 16 years old) and Kitty who is about 5 years old.

Part of what made me a permanent resident of Bridgehampton is my involvement with animals. In 2000, when we got Harry from a rescue, that’s when I started coming here in the middle of winter for days; otherwise I was too scared to be alone, but with Harry (who has since been gone) I just felt it was a great place. He loved her. And I like it. And then when Arnold and I got married, he had Dean.

What are you most proud of?

When we got our dog Kitty, named after Kitty Hawks who brought me into the rescue dog world, she was very nervous, terrified and for the first couple of years she was good. Now she’s the best fit and most hilarious girl, that’s what I’m most proud of.

For more information on the collections and career of Isaac Mizrahis, visit his websitehelloisaac.com.