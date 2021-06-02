A little brown gay boy from East Bay | by Juanita PLUS! | June 2021

When I was four, my father drove the family car, a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, coming back from a farm of friends, where we had just finished riding. I was in the backseat with my sister, barely tall enough to look out the window.

We stopped at a red light and waited as pedestreaks passed, then a pleasant man stepped down from the sidewalk into the street; I could feel my heart racing. I looked at my sister and wanted to ask her if she had seen him, but quickly turned to look at him again. He looked like he was walking in slow motion, he was good looking and had a graceful, confident stride. And then I quietly slumped into my seat.

Dad, the Bel Air and me. Photo: courtesy of the author

I questioned my thoughts, as I had never felt this before just looking at someone. It was a strange wave of emotions that felt good but at the same time didn’t seem like just a secret either. The light turned green, my dad stepped on the accelerator and off we went.

The moment I awkwardly entered high school, signs of a locked young man slowly exiting began to surface, especially as I was trying to show my independence.

These feelings would not emerge for a few years. Around the age of seven, a friend from school thought it would be fun if we had fun in the shed.

And we did. And it was fun.

We touched each other curiously for a few minutes, then decided we were done. There was a sense of truth in that for me but not for him. Something I knew I couldn’t talk about, recognize, or even quite yet understand.

A few more years passed, and there was another boy in school who was exactly like me. But, instead of being able to recognize our similarities, we have been pushed and urged by other children to dislike us. Slowly we both started to despise each other for the same things we had in common, our unspoken and unrecognizable queer characteristics.

Whispers from he loves that you were associated with staying away from him.

Every day, I took the same route home from elementary school, on my own. That is, however, until an afternoon when the taunts and whispers about the two of us got too intense. I didn’t know this boy very well, and we stayed away from each other for fear of confronting what we saw in each other’s eyes but didn’t understand. On this particular walk home we were encouraged and prompted to fight. And, we did.

In reality, we fought but rather we fought against each other. On returning home, I berated myself emotionally; I just hated the fact that I fought him. I still do.

The rest of the year, I saw him every day at school. But again: we stayed away from each other. I wish we had the chance to grow together, to be friends, to support each other in our quest to find out who we were. But that did not happen.

The moment I awkwardly entered high school, signs of a locked young man slowly exiting began to surface, especially as I was trying to show my independence. However, I became more daring when I started shopping for school clothes, choosing dress shoes instead of sneakers and nice shirts instead of T-shirts. Outside of school, I spent my time going to the movies, drawing, learning to sew, and letting my interest in cooking flourish. I mostly hung out with girls, and kissed one enough that I would later consider her my girlfriend.

One day when I was coming home from high school, I noticed a man following me in his car and he slowed down as he passed me. He finally turned around until he knew I was paying attention to him. It was a friend of mine dad the hairdresser who teased all of my grandmothers’ beehives. He offered to drive me home and I jumped in curiously, but I shyly collapsed into the passenger seat as if I was four again, and asked him to stop for a while. block later so I could get out.

Coming to terms with my homosexuality at that age was more confusing than difficult.

I was a little dark-haired gay boy trying to find my way.

In my sophomore year in high school, I walked into the magazine store in the middle of downtown Hayward, a few blocks from my way on my way home. This is where I immersed myself in magazines like Interview and At nightfall. These periodicals gave me my first glimpse of big city nightlife, the glamor of Studio 54, the performing arts, film and menswear.

There wasn’t much representation of other dark-haired boys like me in the gay magazines filled with page after page of muscular, shaved white guys who didn’t look a bit like me, again making me wonder where I fit into this. new world opening up to me.

I started stopping at the store more often. At the time, I only had enough money to buy a can of Coke, but I spent as much time as possible flipping through magazines before rushing home for dinner with my family. As I became more comfortable with my visits, I started to buy other magazines like Penthouse and Blue boy to get a glimpse of the naked men adorning their pages.

Coming to terms with my homosexuality at that age was more confusing than difficult. I recognized that these feelings were real, but struggled to figure out how to share them with someone else. I had a shameless cousin, whom I only saw during the holidays, and another who was still in the back of the closet.

I quickly realized there was more than just magazine shopping outside the store.

I started noting who was buying the Night fallen magazines. And I followed them out of the store, to their cars, and sometimes to their back seats. The sex was enjoyable, although awkward and at the same time. But, it was done under the auspices of secrecy and still clouded by the fear of being caught.

I had just learned that there was a vibrant gay bar scene in my small town of East Bay. (Some would even consider it a gay mecca.) By the time I was sixteen, there were eight gay bars within six blocks. The parking lots were a cruise party at night, with cars cruising around the neighborhood. It was in these streets that I met guys from other high schools, nellie queens and dads literally. The story goes that his gay bar scene began with gay sailors locked up from the Alameda Naval Base looking for a safe place to meet other men.

That’s exactly what I did. And all these years later, I’m so happy to have found my chosen family; my safe sacred spaces; my own identity in the queer community.