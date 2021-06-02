ASU men’s golf team fall to Oklahoma in match play semi-final

College coaches are notorious for being superstitious, yes even golf coaches. Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl therefore decided to pull out the same clothes he wore the last time the Sooners won a national championship. It was 2017 and this tournament was held in Illinois, so a sweater was appropriate. But this one takes place at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale with a triple-digit temperature, which makes that choice a bit more questionable.

Hybl could pull out the jersey vest again on Wednesday because the No.4 Sooners effectively qualified for the NCAA Championship game, pushing the seeded Arizona State back 3-2 in the match play semifinal on Tuesday after. -midday.

It happened after both teams advanced to quarterfinal wins in the morning, Arizona State over No.8 North Carolina 3-1-1 and Oklahoma over No.8. Illinois 3-2 ° 5.

The final game at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday pits Oklahoma, who entered the tournament first, against No.3 Pepperdine who pushed Oklahoma State down 3-0-2.

“I wore it everyday at this tournament and haven’t worn it since,” said Hybl. “I kept it on for the right time. Some people say why didn’t you wear it in 2018 or 19. Well you can’t overdo it. If you have a good feeling you go with it. I don’t care. If it’s 140. “

Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond tried to keep the loss in perspective. A third place is certainly something to be proud of and the Sun Devils put three individuals in the top 15, led by sophomore Ryggs Johnston who placed third and won both of his match-play encounters.

“I’m so disappointed but at the same time it’s competition,” said Thurmond. “They just put one more putt, a good one more than us. If your life is only good if you win it all, then you’re going to be pretty miserable. In a few days I think we’ll be feeling a lot better. . We have had a great season. “

Johnston and Chan An Yu senior each won their two games that day and they did so against the Sooners convincingly with Yu beating Garrett Reband 5 and 4 and Johnston beating local product Ben Lorenz 3 and 2.

That 2-0 lead didn’t last long as Oklahoma won the next two games. The second was hotly contested between David Puig of ASU and Jonathan Brightwell of Oklahoma, the duo entering 18 with Brightwell leading by one.

The two landed their second shot on the par 4 hole in the bunker, with Puig’s in the bunker in front of the green and Brightell in the one behind. The two made good chips in the bunker giving each other 5 feet to save par. Puig made his first with Brightwell following to tie the hole and even the game.

This shone the spotlight on the final game which featured ASU’s Cameron Sisk and Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins. Cummins was leading by two, but Sisk drained 30 feet from the margin at No.15 to get closer to striking distance.

But Cummins, a sixth-year senior who was part of the title-winning team in 2017, drained an 8-foot putt for a birdie at No.17 to go up two, secure the game and a place in the game. championship.

“It’s really disappointing because we were having so much fun and everyone was playing well, but Oklahoma is doing well,” said Johnston. “When you put yourself in a position to play the best in the bottom four, sometimes you’re going to be beaten. That’s the way the sport works. I know I’ve left everything out, and the other four too.”

The other star of the day for ASU was Yu, who birdie putt at No.17 to secure victory over North Carolina earlier in the day. He had pulled an approach shot to the 405-yard par 4 hole on the green and had a long putt for an eagle. It didn’t fall but he only needed two putts for the win.

He was on top of a hole before entering that hole.

“I loved being there so much. I am blessed to be a part of the ASU family,” Yu said. “I have learned so much over the past five years. Every stroke, every day, I have gave everything I had. We really tried but they are good. They are ranked # 1 and they played well today. “

Both teams in the final have championships to their credit. Oklahoma, who is playing match play for the fifth consecutive year, won two championships while Pepperdine’s only championship came in 1997. Pepperdine went from ninth to third with a round of 9 under the last day of stroke play .

Entry and parking for Wednesday’s championship game is free.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] or 602 444-4783. Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

