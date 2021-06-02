Alo Yoga and Frankies Bikinis Dive into Swimsuits – WWD

Alo Yoga is testing the waters with a new line of swimwear.

Men’s and women’s sports and yoga wear brand launches limited edition capsule collection of women’s swimwear with swimwear brand Bikinis Frankie.

“Frankies has done a good job being at the forefront of fashion trends in swimwear,” Danny Harris, co-founder and co-CEO, told WWD. “When our client is not wearing Alo and is on the beach, she is wearing Frankies. So we couldn’t have thought of a better swimwear brand to collaborate with. And Frankie [the business], in addition to being great people, they are very much in line with our values.

“And we really believe, to get your body beachy or to get you back in shape for the summer, everyone is wearing Alo,” Harris continued. “It’s just a natural progression to have Alo swimwear as well.”

And there is a lot of room for growth in the swimwear category. Swimwear sales rose 32% in March 2021, from pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, as vaccines continue to roll out and consumers plan their summer getaways, according to the NPD’s Retail Tracking Service Group.

Harris said the inaugural swimsuit assortment will serve as a test, with a swimwear collection launching every summer from now on.

“It’s just [a matter of], how are the swimsuits made? he explained. “Are we doing it more from a performance point of view, or more from a fashion point of view? Are we doing it more from a collaborative perspective? Or are we doing it more from an Alo brand perspective? “

For now, the new 28-piece collection is definitely cutting edge, Harris said, with things like checkered string bikinis; high-cut one-piece suits and discreet thongs in four colors. Each piece will also bear the “Alo Yoga” stamp.

The collection, available in sizes XS to XL, costs $ 50 to $ 185 and can be found at aloyoga.com, frankiesbikinis.com, and all Alo Yoga stores starting Thursday.

But the latest assortment probably won’t last long, Harris said.

“We buy products that we think will last three months and we sell them in three days,” he said. “It’s absolutely crazy. I just can’t believe it.

In fact, even during the pandemic – or maybe because of it – the Los Angeles-based brand has been in growth mode generating “considerably over $ 200 million a year,” Harris said.

There are also half a dozen Alo Yoga stores under construction, Alo Yoga’s first restaurant, Tomorrow, located in New York and the growing digital business. Alo Yoga has also expanded into beauty and accessories, such as jewelry, and is expanding its men’s clothing division.

“We wanted a brand that really spoke about who we were, our lifestyle and our values,” Harris said of the brand he co-founded in 2007. “Some people see us as just a business. clothes. But really, the whole thing is a vision we have of our ethics. That there is a better way and a better quality of life that can be lived. [than the conventional]. We walk to the beat of our own drum. I think the people who live our lifestyle choose to wear the Alo brand.

“What happened [during the pandemic] was a change in behavior and a change in mindset, ”said Harris, of the pursuit of momentum. “People are not going to go back to wearing stiff, uncomfortable clothes. [Now] demand for the Alo brand and our products is unprecedented. It’s just getting him out. This is our biggest challenge. When you look at some of our competitors, they might have 500 stores. We’ll have maybe 12 or 13 open [by the end of] this year. So it is very difficult to make the brand known the way people want it to be. “

Frankies, meanwhile, continues to forge collaborations. In April, the Californian swimwear brand, founded by Francesca Aiello while she was still in high school, professional tennis tapped player Naomi Osaka for a swimsuit collaboration. A month earlier, the brand has partnered with the actress Hailee Steinfeld for a swimwear and apparel collaboration. She has also worked with streetwear label Kith and model Sofia Richie.

“This Frankies Bikinis x Alo collaboration is a perfect mesh of two like-minded brands at the forefront of fashion trend immersion in their respective categories – activewear and swimwear,” said Aiello. “To me, Alo showcases the Southern California lifestyle in the sportswear category in the same way that Frankies Bikinis showcases the California lifestyle in the swimwear world. We’ve merged the two to create an edgy, inclusive and active swimwear collection that we hope everyone enjoys.