Fashion
Alo Yoga and Frankies Bikinis Dive into Swimsuits – WWD
Alo Yoga is testing the waters with a new line of swimwear.
Men’s and women’s sports and yoga wear brand launches limited edition capsule collection of women’s swimwear with swimwear brand Bikinis Frankie.
“Frankies has done a good job being at the forefront of fashion trends in swimwear,” Danny Harris, co-founder and co-CEO, told WWD. “When our client is not wearing Alo and is on the beach, she is wearing Frankies. So we couldn’t have thought of a better swimwear brand to collaborate with. And Frankie [the business], in addition to being great people, they are very much in line with our values.
“And we really believe, to get your body beachy or to get you back in shape for the summer, everyone is wearing Alo,” Harris continued. “It’s just a natural progression to have Alo swimwear as well.”
And there is a lot of room for growth in the swimwear category. Swimwear sales rose 32% in March 2021, from pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, as vaccines continue to roll out and consumers plan their summer getaways, according to the NPD’s Retail Tracking Service Group.
Harris said the inaugural swimsuit assortment will serve as a test, with a swimwear collection launching every summer from now on.
“It’s just [a matter of], how are the swimsuits made? he explained. “Are we doing it more from a performance point of view, or more from a fashion point of view? Are we doing it more from a collaborative perspective? Or are we doing it more from an Alo brand perspective? “
For now, the new 28-piece collection is definitely cutting edge, Harris said, with things like checkered string bikinis; high-cut one-piece suits and discreet thongs in four colors. Each piece will also bear the “Alo Yoga” stamp.
The collection, available in sizes XS to XL, costs $ 50 to $ 185 and can be found at aloyoga.com, frankiesbikinis.com, and all Alo Yoga stores starting Thursday.
But the latest assortment probably won’t last long, Harris said.
“We buy products that we think will last three months and we sell them in three days,” he said. “It’s absolutely crazy. I just can’t believe it.
In fact, even during the pandemic – or maybe because of it – the Los Angeles-based brand has been in growth mode generating “considerably over $ 200 million a year,” Harris said.
There are also half a dozen Alo Yoga stores under construction, Alo Yoga’s first restaurant, Tomorrow, located in New York and the growing digital business. Alo Yoga has also expanded into beauty and accessories, such as jewelry, and is expanding its men’s clothing division.
“We wanted a brand that really spoke about who we were, our lifestyle and our values,” Harris said of the brand he co-founded in 2007. “Some people see us as just a business. clothes. But really, the whole thing is a vision we have of our ethics. That there is a better way and a better quality of life that can be lived. [than the conventional]. We walk to the beat of our own drum. I think the people who live our lifestyle choose to wear the Alo brand.
“What happened [during the pandemic] was a change in behavior and a change in mindset, ”said Harris, of the pursuit of momentum. “People are not going to go back to wearing stiff, uncomfortable clothes. [Now] demand for the Alo brand and our products is unprecedented. It’s just getting him out. This is our biggest challenge. When you look at some of our competitors, they might have 500 stores. We’ll have maybe 12 or 13 open [by the end of] this year. So it is very difficult to make the brand known the way people want it to be. “
Frankies, meanwhile, continues to forge collaborations. In April, the Californian swimwear brand, founded by Francesca Aiello while she was still in high school, professional tennis tapped player Naomi Osaka for a swimsuit collaboration. A month earlier, the brand has partnered with the actress Hailee Steinfeld for a swimwear and apparel collaboration. She has also worked with streetwear label Kith and model Sofia Richie.
“This Frankies Bikinis x Alo collaboration is a perfect mesh of two like-minded brands at the forefront of fashion trend immersion in their respective categories – activewear and swimwear,” said Aiello. “To me, Alo showcases the Southern California lifestyle in the sportswear category in the same way that Frankies Bikinis showcases the California lifestyle in the swimwear world. We’ve merged the two to create an edgy, inclusive and active swimwear collection that we hope everyone enjoys.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]