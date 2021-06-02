And the bride wore a rental dress: is clothing rental the future of fashion? | Fashion

WWhen Carrie Symonds married Boris Johnson on the bank holiday weekend, it wasn’t in a dress passed down from a parent, or a bespoke designer dress meant to take up space in her wardrobe for years to come. It was in a dress she had rented for a few days from a website called My Wardrobe HQ.

You might not expect someone who spends tens of thousands of dollars to redecorate an apartment they will only be living in temporarily to be very thrifty, but it turns out that Symonds now Johnson is a frequent tenant. . Carrie has always rented from us, says Sacha Newall, the founder of My Wardrobe HQ, who had no idea this particular dress was intended for Westminster Cathedral. As a repeat customer, nothing was flagged as unusual in the order.

The embroidered tulle dress, the work of Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos, would have pushed Symonds down by 45, when it would have cost 2,870 to buy about 1,500 more than the average UK wedding dress in 2019.

Rental of clothes, from dresses and shoes to bags and headbands, has become increasingly popular in recent years. With around 140 million used clothes sent to landfill in the UK each year, according to the Wrap charity, this is seen as a relatively guilt-free way to get involved in fashion.

Even the pandemic has not made a hole. I’m very surprised we’ve had rentals, says Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of By Rotation, which is both a social network and a rental platform and has over 60,000 users. That would be for things like celebrating birthdays with partners or roommates, that dopamine bandage thing.

This dopamine bandage takes care of renting clothes from By Rotation. Photography: by rotation

After about a month of easing containment, the market is even more buoyant. By Rotations’ revenue has already increased eightfold earlier this year and it’s a similar picture to the My Wardrobe headquarters. It looks like times now, Newall says.

With many people looking to reenter beer gardens with a bong, there is a lot of speculation that we are in a summer of statement dressing. If 2020 was a year to forget, Newall thinks 2021 will be a year to remember: fashion rental has integrated very well. As part of this keepsake, you want to wear something amazing, but how many times do you want to wear it?

It didn’t hurt the rental market that, during the lockdown, people found time to sort out their cabinets and familiarize themselves with what they needed and what they didn’t need. In addition, with charity shops closed much of the year, they were forced to explore other outlets for their unworn clothes. All of those spring cleaning conversations with Marie Kondo that people had been very beneficial to a peer-to-peer market like ours, Kabra-Davies explains.

But what about the practical aspects? While different companies operate private lenders and tenants differently with clean articles by Rotation themselves before posting to each other while My Wardrobe HQ takes care of cleaning and mailing, it is not always as simple as some might want.

Fashion commentator and activist Caryn Franklin doesn’t think it’ll hold people back, however. Humans are incredible adapters. I was someone who, early on, wondered if selling clothes online would work. I’m already completely wrong, she said. We already have a culture of returning people’s orders for far more than they are going to keep so that they can have a trial session.

So is rental the future of fashion? Absolutely, Newall says, citing a study by the US company Rent the Runway that found 20% of the retail market to be leased by 2025.

Franklin thinks this is one of the many creative solutions offered to the problem of fashion sustainability, and it won’t be right for everyone. We need a variety of solutions, she says. I think we’ll always choose to forge relationships with clothes that are ours and ours to always have a mobile feast within our wardrobe as well, which we’ll change. There are, after all, a lot of clothes that the bride and groom all love to wear, so why not rent them?