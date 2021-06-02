An Architectural Fashion Show: Greenwich Peninsulas Design District | Architecture

A a mirror-polished silver box stands proudly in a corner of the Greenwich Peninsula, reflecting a curious new world of architectural experimentation. To one side wiggles a transparent caterpillar of a building, with transparent plastic wrapped around a bright yellow frame, forming a space age chrysalis. Next to it is a veiled pile of raw concrete floors, the bare bones of a building draped in a ghostly shroud of steel net, giving it the appearance of a multi-story aviary. Nearby is a sturdy, low-slung box covered in rusty Cor-ten steel panels and a small tower-shaped block wrapped in a corduroy cape of thin white tubes. Elsewhere in the menagerie, we find a pair of triangular wedges dressed in harlequin costumes of pink and green terrazzo diamonds, and several other creatures whose exotic plumage has yet to emerge from behind the scaffolding.

This seeing eye is the new one Design district, a planned creative district in the heart of London’s Greenwich Peninsula. Opened in phases over the next few months, it is intended to provide affordable workspace for approximately 1,800 people in fashion, food, tech, crafts and more. With eight architects each tasked with designing a pair of buildings, this is an eclectic zoo of structures, the purposefully funky vibe meant to draw creative types across the river from Shoreditch with rents of $ 5. / square foot for the first year.

The Design District is the brainchild of image-conscious developer Knight Dragon, a company backed by Hong Kong billionaire Henry Cheng Kar-shun, who has led the peninsula’s $ 8.4 billion development since 2012. It is billed as one of the greatest regenerations. projects in Europe, with 17,500 housing units and 70,000 square meters of offices on an 80 hectare site, and towers up to 36 floors, carrying out the Millennium project around the old Dome, more than 20 years later.

So far, a history of different blueprints has created a disjointed place where eerie glass cliffs of investment apartments descend one edge of the peninsula, forming a defensive battery next to the dome now the O2 separated by a gulf of more affordable housing car parks. at the other end of the site. Spanish superstar Santiago Calatrava was dispatched to add a sprinkle of fairy dust in 2017, but his trio of tricks of 1 billion antics have since been scrapped, seen as a not too expensive. A dismal imitation of New York’s High Line opened here in 2019 in a futile attempt to increase footfall, but so far this appears to be another redundant novelty infrastructure, joining the empty cable car nearby.

Faced with this eventful history, what to think of the Design District? Is it a cynical exercise to inject a cultural cachet into this brownfield site and to revalue the surrounding properties? Or is this a genuine attempt to provide low-cost workspace in a city where the creative industries are relentlessly overpriced? The answer is a bit of both.

Despite all the apparent whimsy, the master plan itself is surprisingly reasonable. It eschews the model of towers on catwalks found elsewhere on the site and instead tries to create a place of alleys and courtyards, with smaller buildings at odd angles forming the meaning of a piece of town that has evolved over time. time. In some places, the passages between the buildings are only three meters wide, intended to give an air of souk.

The places people love are usually messy and designed by many different hands, says Matt Dearlove, peninsula design manager at Knight Dragon. We wanted it to be a place with Marmite moments, where you turn a corner and see something you think is amazing, it looks at the chaotic jumble of shapes or you could have the opposite reaction.

In a game of architectural consequences, the designers were each given the same brief and asked to work blindly, not knowing what their neighbors were up to. The buildings had a fixed footprint, a maximum overall size, and a three-part structure: a ground floor for workshops and cafes; a first floor for office creatives; and a top floor flooded with light suitable for artists or photographers.

It was a strange way of designing, says Tom Emerson of 6a, architects of the harlequin wedges. We had no context to work with. It was quite refreshing, as buildings became their own internal logic, rather than constantly responding to other things.

The result is 16 mini manifestos, a place that gives the impression of leafing through an architecture magazine of the latest trends, a small exhibition of ideas. While the combined effect can lead to indigestion, even the hardest to please should find at least one building they like.

The first to open this month is the mirror-polished box, by the demanding Spanish-Italian duo Barozzi Veiga. The house of the new Institute for Creativity and Technology from Ravensbourne University, it presents itself as an abstract idea of ​​a warehouse, a shimmering chimera of a factory, with oversized industrial windows distorting the sense of scale. Finished in a highly reflective aluminum as changeable as the London skyline, it looks like a piece of precision computer hardware, making it a great place for Ravensbournes to experiment with the future of technology. The architect’s other building will be a lookalike clad in black, forming an enigmatic counterpoint at the far end of the site.

Across the path stands the veiled stack of Architecture 00. Their diaphanous shroud rises to enclose a rooftop basketball court, with a view of Canary Wharf providing an exhilarating backdrop with the feeling of playing on a roof without a noticeable balustrade. It is the clever result of maximizing the net interior surface at the bottom, pushing all the stairs and landings towards the outside of the building, raising the facade in a theatrical course behind the mesh. The extra money from this efficient setup paid for the rooftop court which will be open to the public.

Buildings show their potential when they’re not finished, says Lynton Pepper from the 2000s. So we tried to keep it as raw and open as possible. You can go out at any time and walk around the bridge, without a railing because of the fence. Their second building follows a similar logic, with exterior decks extending at different points to leave room for work outside. They envisioned them as messy places to cut, paint, and drill, but the building will now house the office coworking club laptop nomads.

Unlike the granular concrete and steel of the 2000s, a complete PoMo revival comes from David Kohn. Channeling the James Stirlings 1987 Clore Gallery at Tate Britain, its pair of buildings feature bright green square grilles contrasting with red bricks, colonnades of large columns, and a sign on the roof. Drawing inspiration from historic guild halls, Kohn persuaded Knight Dragon to include pedestals and niches for the figurative sculpture on the facade, which will hopefully be added over the next few months to reflect the range of tenants and what they produce. Throughout the history of architecture, there have always been many hands involved, says Kohn. I’m interested to see what happens when you give up control.

After years of working on subtle renovations of historic structures, 6a Architects is also clearly enjoying a neo-PoMo moment. In the same vein as their recent Milton Keynes gallery, their contribution here brings a strong graphic pop, with oversized terrazzo diamonds running through the facades like jazzy wrapping paper.

We were really interested in the flatness of commercial construction, explains Emerson, whose work mainly included projects for artists and galleries until recently. It’s all made up of these flat layers, so you end up with a very smooth world which can be awful. But we wanted to see what we could get out of it if we actually went. Inspired by the super flat formica sculptures of the American artist Richard Artschwager, they played with the banality of proprietary systems, with oversized spiral ducts and large hoods forming canopies over the doors. Inside, pink fire-retardant plasterboard has been left exposed, and cinder block walls are simply painted to match the red and pink facades.

There are other intriguing things in the works by Mole, Adam Khan, HNNA (who also produced the master plan) and Spanish company SelgasCano, architects of the 2015 Serpentine Pavilion, whose twisting plastic caterpillar will soon be a food hall. , with market stalls operating between lush greenhouses of tropical trees growing from a mezzanine.

The architectural fashion show is entertaining, but its real success will come down to bringing together the right mix of tenants, making sure it is indeed a place of creation and not just several acres of communal space. working. People must have the right to wreak havoc. District manager Helen Arvanitakis says the idea is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem, where a fashion designer hires the photographer next door to photograph her collection, and the sauce start-up works with the graphic studio to design its packaging, with models printed by the repro house below. Tenants confirmed so far range from sneaker design studio Conceptual kicks and music public relations company prepare yourselves, at the LGBTQ + artistic space Queercircle and Love welcomes, a social enterprise using crafts to help refugee women.

Arvanitakis says big companies are also being targeted, such as advertising companies that will pay top dollar for being around creative young people, with a mixed rent model that will see big cats subsidize young people. She says the intention is for the neighborhood to be affordable in perpetuity, although the deal with the Greater London Authority, which owns the land, imposes a 10-year period, after which affordable area can be reduced to 25%.

Whatever its long-term fate, the neighborhood is shaping up to be a welcome effort to move beyond the status quo, hiring the kind of architects who otherwise couldn’t work on arduous commercial projects. We can only hope that the sense of ingenuity and fun they brought spread to the vast acres of the rest of the site and that it doesn’t end up being an elaborate marketing exercise surrounded by the usual tricks. luxury inflated.