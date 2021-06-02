

















June 02, 2021 – 7:35 AM BST



Andrea Caamano Christie Brinkley poses in a mini dress at a Gatsby-themed party with Katie Couric and Drew Barrymore at the Hamptons

Christie brinkley is doubly vaccinated and does not waste time! The mother-of-three made the most of her newfound freedom and attended several gatherings, including a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party. MORE: Christie Brinkley Flaunts an All-Natural Beach Look for an Important Reason Sharing photos from the fun night out, Christie told fans, “It’s good. Isn’t it awesome? Isn’t it awesome? Isn’t it the swell? Is it awesome? no fun? right? one year in quarantine, the answer is YES!It was GREAT TIME at the Great Gatsby inspired party that Andrew Saffir of @cinemasociety threw for the dapper and dashing @danielbenedict happy birthday party where the Hamptons came back to life!“ Loading the player … WATCH: Christie shows off her gorgeous party look The 67-year-old then revealed who appeared in her photos, and that included her children, Sailor and Jack, as well as her good friend Donna Karan, Katie Couric, who “taught me the lotion movement dance.” and “the fresh like a daisy and sweet like a rose” Drew barrymore. READ: Christie Brinkley’s childhood school photo elicits incredible reaction RELATED: Christie Brinkley shares a glimpse of the stunning garden of the historic Hamptons home In the photos, Christie looks stunning in a flattering green mini dress, which she accessorized with a pair of black gloves, a pearl necklace, and a 1920s headdress. Her friends and fans loved her look and were quick to compliment her in the comments section. Christie went to the party with two of her children “So gorgeous in green!” wrote one, while a second added: “Wow !! You look amazing guys !!“ A third remarked: “This green dress is amazing! Christie has been delighting fans with her outfit lately, most recently last week when she shared a picture of her in shorts and roller skates. Christie was tanned and beamed from ear to ear in the image that sparked a frenzy from her Instagram followers. She captioned it: “I take it back to the days of disco, roller skating and the Skylab was about to crash into Earth (hence my Skylab protective helmet).” Christie said the photo was a throwback to 1979 and was taken in her apartment.







