Kyly Clarke stuns in cute floral dress at Australian Fashion Week

She is in seventh heaven after recovering with her ex-husband Michael Clarke.

And on Wednesday, Kyly Clarke (ne Boldy) made her first public appearance since the couple reconciled.

The 39-year-old mother attended the We Are Kindred runway show on day three of Afterpay Australia Fashion Week in Sydney.

Chic: Kyly Clarke wore a cute floral dress during Australian Fashion Week Afterpay in Sydney on Wednesday – in her first public appearance since reconciling ex-husband Michael

Kyly looked elegant in a cute floral dress, which she teamed with brown boots and a pendant necklace.

The former house rules judge went for natural-looking makeup and swept her brown hair into a low bun.

The sighting comes days after Kyly confirmed her reconciliation with ex Michael.

She had split from the former Australian cricket captain, 40, in September 2019 after seven years of marriage, but they appear to have recently gotten back together.

The Clarkes were pictured this weekend on a romantic Palm Beach getaway in Sydney, joined by their five-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

One onlooker said they were “a lot of an object, not just ex-friends.”

Daddy’s house! The sighting comes days after Kyly confirmed her reconciliation with her ex-husband MichaelClarke. Photo taken on November 14, 2018 in Sydney

In the days after the photos were released, the couple refused to deny rumors that they were together again after being separated for nearly two years.

The couple’s reunion comes after they both dated other people during their separation: Michael had a high-profile romantic relationship with fashion designer Pip Edwards, while Kyly had a brief affair with the pilot of V8 Supercars James Courtney.

Coincidentally, Pip also attended the third day of Fashion Week, but was on a different runway in a different part of Sydney.