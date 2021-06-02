2 men charged in the death of an Anchorage woman in 2017

An Anchorage grand jury recently indicted two men with a murder that occurred almost four years ago, involving a woman hit by a car that one of the defendants shot at, prosecutors said.
The charges are the result of a multi-year investigation, according to a bail memorandum filed by prosecutors on Friday.
On August 9, 2017, police were called to the 3600 block of Oregon Drive in the Anchorages Spenard neighborhood with a reported shooting, according to the memorandum. Investigators determined that a vehicle fleeing the gunfire crashed through a fence and into a building, and crushed a woman who suffered significant bodily injury, according to the memorandum.
According to the memorandum, Shawn Michael Phillips, 52, gave Darin Lee Jones, 54, meth and a gun that day before telling him to collect his things from someone he was with. at variance.
Jones took a big dose of methamphetamine, got on a black Phillips sportbike-style motorcycle and drove off, according to the memorandum.
Jones approached a Toyota 4Runner parked in a driveway on the 1800 block of West 36th Avenue and questioned the four people in the vehicle about the man he had been sent to confront, according to the memorandum. Then he began to shoot the SUV, according to the memorandum.
The driver of the 4-Runner dodged and moved forward to avoid being shot, prosecutors wrote. The SUV crashed through a fence on Oregon Drive and into a fence and building on the 3600 block of Wyoming Drive, according to the memorandum.
Phelps was walking on Oregon Drive and was run over by the fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said. Six shell casings were found on the road, but no one in the SUV was hit by gunfire, according to the memorandum, and Jones left the area after firing at the vehicle.
The next morning, police were called to a residence on Waldron Drive, near Campbell Park, with a potential hostage-taking, according to the memorandum. Jones, who was staying at home, hit someone in the head with an ax and was arrested after a standoff with police, according to the memorandum.
About a week earlier, Jones had left a residential drug treatment center after his roommate was stabbed, prosecutors said. He was under investigation for stabbing at the time of the SUV shooting in Spenard, according to the memorandum.
The guns found in the house matched the cartridge cases found near where Phelps died, according to the memorandum. Surveillance footage and witness statements also linked Jones to the scene, according to the memorandum.
Jones was on probation after serving a sentence for second degree murder. Phillips was convicted in 2019 for helping hide and burn a body about three months after Phelps’ death.
On Friday, a grand jury indicted Phillips and Jones with several counts, including second degree murder, manslaughter, gun abuse, robbery and assault. Jones also faces one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.
The two men are in custody, the Alaska Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.