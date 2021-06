Small Talk: Fashion is at your fingertips

II feel pretty hip this week. I painted my nails gray-blue. As usual, I’m taking advantage of this particular fashion trend, but I’m still pretty happy with myself. It took me that long not to wince when I saw finger and toenails in colors other than the traditional reds and pinks, but here I am, with gray-blue toes. I blame my dad, whose voice I could hear even as I applied this faded color. Looks like you’ve been dead for a week, he would have joked. Those things parents leave with you are hard to get rid of. Therefore, I am not a pioneer. I’m just a little sorry I don’t paint my nails anymore. It was always fun picking out new colors, but ever since motherhood arrived I’ve been fighting my nails too hard to get a decent manicure. I only raised the excitement for some of these nasty fake nails to make them presentable for my son’s formal wedding in Philadelphia. My SoCal daughters’ nuptials did not require such a fuss. However, I insist on painting my toenails once sandal season arrives. My favorite summer color is fire red, which screams summer at me. But I’m entering bare toe season with that kind of gray, a little pastel blue, a little pale green color that I spotted last week. It made me smile. And yes, I usually do my own pedicure because I’m too lazy to schedule such things. I wait for the atmosphere to strike me, and on top of that, it kind of makes me feel like a teenager again. I’m not sure I live long enough to be a fan of the multi-colored hair that is hot these days. It looks cute on kids, because everything looks cute on kids, but it didn’t win my heart. I understand the reasons behind this, however. Every living woman knows what it’s like to be bored with her hair. In my next life, I’m looking for thick locks of hair that I can braid in all directions. I love the intricate braiding styles I see now, but I’ve never had enough hair on my head to create a respectable braid. Also, I come from a long line of microcephaly, that is, people with tiny heads. When my hair catches on my scalp, I am not a candidate for a swimsuit edition. I believe the appropriate phrase is drowned rat. But my toes are cool. Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who looks at the latest fashions. Contact her at [email protected].







