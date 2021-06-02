Netherlands v Scotland: what to watch out for during Euro 2020 dress rehearsals

Fleck case “a reminder that the virus is still there”

Location: Algarve Stadium, Portugal Dated: Wednesday June 2 Start: 19:45 BST Blanket: Listen live on Radio Scotland and online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

For a generation, Scotland’s sole function in the weeks leading up to a major championship was to be target training for other nations.

Like boxing buddies, they would show up and try hard, then walk away and let the big boys carry on.

Fortunately, this time it’s different. If David Marshall hadn’t done the heroic thing against Serbia, every football fan in that country would be under the covers for about a month, only occasionally looking to see if this Euro nightmare in Scotland (without Scotland) has already been completed. .

Instead, we have footballing nirvana – an attractive game tonight against the Dutch and a second run-out against Luxembourg on Sunday. Significant matches ahead of the group stages begin with a highly winnable game against the Czech Republic, an exhilarating encounter with England and a denouement against Croatia, which could only draw 1-1 with Armenia on Tuesday .

Nobody denounces the state of the national game. Nobody writes plans. Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and John McGinn are talents that any country the size of Scotland, and many much bigger, would love to have.

Billy Gilmour is named as a special actor in the making. Liam Cooper is the captain of the revered Marcelo Bielsa in an extremely impressive Leeds United. Callum McGregor is a series winner who has averaged 61 games over the past four years. Hopefully he had the opportunity to breathe. He’s a good player.

Che Adams is a rapidly improving center-forward who scored more Premier League goals last season than Timo Werner and the same number as Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus. Despite operating at a lower level than Adams, the great Lyndon Dykes ended his season with QPR scoring six goals in his last eight games. It’s not a bad time to get back in shape.

So the questions we are asking now are not the questions we have been asking ourselves for years while being tearfully bored in the process. Now, it’s a whole different conversation based on excitement and promise.

And those talks begin in earnest today as Steve Clarke begins the final countdown to June 11 and that opener against the Czechs. Players, combinations, formations. Everyone is trying to read Clarke’s mind now, which is easier said than done. It’s about as readable as Amarillo Slim, the legendary card shark with the most poker face in all of pokerdom.

1. Who is playing in the goal?

David Marshall’s qualifying exploits will never be forgotten, but things didn’t turn out in the months following his penalty saves against Israel and Serbia. His club, Derby, have remained in the championship on the skin of their teeth, but Marshall has been abandoned for the last three games of his campaign after conceding 16 goals in his previous eight.

You can’t blame Derby’s porosity at Marshall’s gate, but you must be wondering how his confidence is right now. His competitor is Craig Gordon, who finished his season with eight straight clean sheets, admittedly against a lower level of opposition than Marshall should have faced.

Clarke tends to stick with those who have delivered for him in the past, so Marshall is probably always one step ahead of Gordon. There can’t be much between them, however. The manager will surely play as close as possible to his strongest team against the Netherlands. This should tell us something.

Goalkeeper David Marshall – the Scottish penalty shootout hero – will he keep his place?

2. Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley and …

Scott McTominay played in a three-way defense for Clarke, but the manager has already said the Manchester United player – absolutely formidable in the Europa League final last week – will play in midfield at Euro.

Given that Tierney – beloved at Arsenal – is a certainty at left center-back and Hanley has reappeared in the last few games – he’s started the last three – that leaves the right-center-back lunge. Jack Hendry started two of the last three games – a 2-2 draw against Austria and a 1-1 draw against Israel – alongside Hanley and Tierney. Declan Gallagher and Scott McKenna were on the bench for both matches.

Hendry relaunched his career brilliantly with Ostend in Belgium and he is to be followed. Gallagher has never let Clarke down and Cooper is a Premier League captain with a club that finished ninth. There is a good old stampede for this position.

3. When to donate blood to Billy?

Billy Gilmour has now met the team after Chelsea’s Champions League victory on Saturday. He didn’t get any playing time – nobody expected – but he will have to be pushed into action against the Netherlands or Luxembourg – or both. Clarke needs to see what he’s made of at this level and ideally he would give him a long run, possibly off the bench, against the Dutch.

If Gilmour is to be a viable option early in the tournament, Clarke has to see him a lot in these upcoming games. Is he a realistic replacement for McTominay or McGregor if anything happens to them? Many at Chelsea would advise Clarke not to mess around and stick him from the start, but Clarke is more wary than that.

There is a level of excitement about the youngster and what he might be capable of. We will have a little more information to continue after tonight and Sunday. Something similar can be said of David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson. The former has a squad of players in front of him and needs a little miracle to get some minutes in the group stage. Any chance he gets, he must seize it with a propensity not to be missed.

Patterson is a wild card. He’s a rookie and raw as hell, but he looks fearless and has jumped into European competition with the Rangers and has done well in the few games he’s played. Its pace makes it particularly interesting. Stephen O’Donnell will almost certainly start at the Euro, but there is something about this Rangers kid and his breakaway skills that is fascinating.

4. How’s Ryan Fraser?

The Newcastle winger has not played since scoring for his country against the Faroes in late March. He has been hassled with groin and hamstring issues and last month his manager, Steve Bruce, described him as a “bet” when asked if Clarke should pick him in the team.

How desperately does Bruce want him to stay to get a good preseason? Clarke had chosen him anyway. Not surprising. When Fraser is fit and sings he is a vital cog in this team, a goalscorer and goal maker in a team that needs as much upside threat as they can muster. Scotland’s return of goals against decent opposition remains meager.

Will we see Fraser in either of these games? You hope so. He needs the minutes in his legs. Scotland are a different team with their pace, delivery and skill on the ball.

Ryan Fraser has suffered injuries since his goal contribution against the Faroes on March 31

5. Is Che Adams the Real Deal?

The Southampton striker scored against Chelsea and Manchester City last season which isn’t a bad brace considering they turned out to be the two best teams in Europe. He scored nine league goals and one for Scotland against the Faroes. He is now looking for the player who got everyone so excited when he got 22 years in the league with Birmingham in 2018-19.

Adams is just 24 and passed Lyndon Dykes as Clarke’s first pick up front. He also finished the Premier League in good order, scoring in two of his last three games. He is still relatively unknown in Scotland, but his strength and pace of work is evident. He’s a good all-around player, a great find from Clarke.

If he plays against the Netherlands, it will be the highest caliber opposition he has faced for Scotland. The Dutch will not have Virgil van Dijk but they have no shortage of centerbacks; Ajax’s Daley Blind, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt, Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake.

If Adams scores against these boys, the level of excitement before the main event will increase more and more. These two warm-up matches will be instructive in many ways.