Fashion
See a new light in the future of fashion by graduating from Lasalle
Nowadays, everyone should be well aware that we need to be more sustainable in fashion consumption. We should stop buying cheap fast fashion; we should stop buying clothes we don’t need; we should stop throwing away clothes that we have only worn a few times. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t look for other ways to produce good quality and sustainable fashion. After all, fashion is a multi-billion dollar global industry that employs a large number of people – mostly women – who still need jobs.
This is why innovation and experimentation are so important in the fashion world. We need young designers and designers to start thinking outside the normal parameters to bring us new options for producing fashion. We need to see exciting, creative and intriguing fashion ideas from students like those in the Lasalle College of Arts BA (Hons) Fashion and Textile Design graduates.
The graduates’ fashion show, A New Light, was not only streamed online, but it also focused on transformative, innovative and mindful ideas.
The impact of fashion on the world is an ongoing and critical conversation that we want our students to participate in. By instilling in them a sense of inquiry and equipping them with the skills to meet the changing needs of the present while anticipating future demands, we hope that they can contribute to a better fashion ecosystem for generations to come. , explains Circe Henestrosa, director of the fashion school at La salle.
For this, several students really stood out among the ten collections presented during the show.
Most intriguing and exciting was Sarah Kelly Ng, who researched easy-to-make bioplastics at home to make biodegradable fabrics that are then used to create decorative trims and accessories.
Basically, the inspiration behind using this agar and alginate bioplastics was because we are already involved in such a consumer culture within fashion. Rather than trying to slow it down, which could really take a long time to see its effects, why not rethink the materiality of our clothes or love any type of product that also uses fabric, Ms. Ng explains.
Ms Ng was working at a very small scale of production since most of her research took place during various coronavirus lockdowns; However, she is continuing her research to reach out to existing industry producers to work on machinery and technology to make them work on a commercial scale.
As for the school, if it does not teach a specific course on bio-materials, the concept is developed in the textile industry.
We present to the students as many techniques as possible including avant-garde approaches such as alternative materials – bioplastics, silicones, bio-resins etc – or integrated systems – conductive wires, reactive pigments, 3D modeling etc, explains Dinu Bodiciu, lecturer, Fashion School, Lasalle College of Arts. After such an introduction, the students then opt for a direction they wish to deepen and our lecturers accompany them on this journey through weekly consultations and theoretical advice.
Another interesting and achievable concept came from the collection of Joshua Ng, who came up with a new way to cut fabric to minimize textile waste. This spaghetti cutting idea offers a fascinating and practical way that factories can easily implement in their usual process just by using an algorithm and cutting the fabric into a series of strips at different angles.
According to Ng, the process depends heavily on the design of the garments, but with basic shapes less than 10% of the fabric will be wasted, unlike up to 25% who typically use patterned cutting systems. I was thinking of a mass production approach. Thus, this method will significantly reduce the waste generation and the use of the use of the fabric in a mass production setting, says Ng.
A more design-based idea came from Justin Chuas’ modular and interchangeable clothing collection. The different pieces are created from a set of patterns that allow each garment to be worn in different ways and connected to each other by a zipper system. You can transform a top into a skirt, add or subtract sleeves, and other versatile options.
All in all, it was fabulous to see the inventive concepts that not only incorporated the basics of creating clothing to cover the body, but also highlighted the truly innovative uses of technology and the new materials that need to be put into place. implemented if anything is to drastically change the fashion industry. sustainability issues.
To learn more about Sarah Kelly Ngs’ work, visit www.lasallesof.com/ng-jia-yi-sarah-kelly
To learn more about Joshua Ngs’ work, visit www.lasallesof.com/ng-yu-qi-joshua
To see more of Justin Chuas’ work, go to www.lasallesof.com/justin-chua-ke-jian
For more information on Lasalle College of the Arts Fashion School, go to www.lasallesof.com
Watch more lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]