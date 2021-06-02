See a new light in the future of fashion by graduating from Lasalle

Joshua Ng’s clothing line. (PHOTO: Lasalle College of Arts)

Nowadays, everyone should be well aware that we need to be more sustainable in fashion consumption. We should stop buying cheap fast fashion; we should stop buying clothes we don’t need; we should stop throwing away clothes that we have only worn a few times. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t look for other ways to produce good quality and sustainable fashion. After all, fashion is a multi-billion dollar global industry that employs a large number of people – mostly women – who still need jobs.

This is why innovation and experimentation are so important in the fashion world. We need young designers and designers to start thinking outside the normal parameters to bring us new options for producing fashion. We need to see exciting, creative and intriguing fashion ideas from students like those in the Lasalle College of Arts BA (Hons) Fashion and Textile Design graduates.

The graduates’ fashion show, A New Light, was not only streamed online, but it also focused on transformative, innovative and mindful ideas.

The impact of fashion on the world is an ongoing and critical conversation that we want our students to participate in. By instilling in them a sense of inquiry and equipping them with the skills to meet the changing needs of the present while anticipating future demands, we hope that they can contribute to a better fashion ecosystem for generations to come. , explains Circe Henestrosa, director of the fashion school at La salle.

Laser cut agar floral embroidery on satin. PHOTO: Lasalle College of the Arts)

For this, several students really stood out among the ten collections presented during the show.

Most intriguing and exciting was Sarah Kelly Ng, who researched easy-to-make bioplastics at home to make biodegradable fabrics that are then used to create decorative trims and accessories.

Basically, the inspiration behind using this agar and alginate bioplastics was because we are already involved in such a consumer culture within fashion. Rather than trying to slow it down, which could really take a long time to see its effects, why not rethink the materiality of our clothes or love any type of product that also uses fabric, Ms. Ng explains.

Joshua Ng’s clothing line. (PHOTO: Lasalle College of Arts)

Ms Ng was working at a very small scale of production since most of her research took place during various coronavirus lockdowns; However, she is continuing her research to reach out to existing industry producers to work on machinery and technology to make them work on a commercial scale.

As for the school, if it does not teach a specific course on bio-materials, the concept is developed in the textile industry.

We present to the students as many techniques as possible including avant-garde approaches such as alternative materials – bioplastics, silicones, bio-resins etc – or integrated systems – conductive wires, reactive pigments, 3D modeling etc, explains Dinu Bodiciu, lecturer, Fashion School, Lasalle College of Arts. After such an introduction, the students then opt for a direction they wish to deepen and our lecturers accompany them on this journey through weekly consultations and theoretical advice.

Another interesting and achievable concept came from the collection of Joshua Ng, who came up with a new way to cut fabric to minimize textile waste. This spaghetti cutting idea offers a fascinating and practical way that factories can easily implement in their usual process just by using an algorithm and cutting the fabric into a series of strips at different angles.

Justin Chua’s fashion line. (PHOTO: Lasalle College of Arts)

According to Ng, the process depends heavily on the design of the garments, but with basic shapes less than 10% of the fabric will be wasted, unlike up to 25% who typically use patterned cutting systems. I was thinking of a mass production approach. Thus, this method will significantly reduce the waste generation and the use of the use of the fabric in a mass production setting, says Ng.

A more design-based idea came from Justin Chuas’ modular and interchangeable clothing collection. The different pieces are created from a set of patterns that allow each garment to be worn in different ways and connected to each other by a zipper system. You can transform a top into a skirt, add or subtract sleeves, and other versatile options.

All in all, it was fabulous to see the inventive concepts that not only incorporated the basics of creating clothing to cover the body, but also highlighted the truly innovative uses of technology and the new materials that need to be put into place. implemented if anything is to drastically change the fashion industry. sustainability issues.

