Chief Brand Officer is key new role in fashion and luxury – WWD

MILAN – While somewhat elusive for a casual observer, the role of brand manager is becoming increasingly relevant in the fashion and luxury industry.

Case in point: Moncler announced on Tuesday that Nike veteran Gino Fisanotti will join the company in the newly created post on June 7, reporting to chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.

As reported, Fisanotti worked at Nike for 23 years, moving from retail and marketing roles in South America and Europe to global vice president of sportswear, vice president of marketing in North America. More recently, he was first responsible for the creation of the Nike brand. An architect by training, he is of Argentine nationality.

“Due to his professional background and strong brand building knowledge gained over his long international career, Gino is the ideal candidate to help me shape Moncler’s future development into a consumer culture business. driven by purpose, experience and sense of community, while drawing inspiration from different worlds including entertainment, sport, art and music, ”said Ruffini. “With Gino, we will continue to push cultural and creative boundaries beyond fashion and luxury. “

This announcement follows the new structure and the new scope of Moncler, which changed following the acquisition in December of Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, for an amount of 1.15 billion euros.

Indeed, according to Rodgy Guerrera, founder of Rodgy Guerrera and Partners, specializing in the search and selection of managerial and creative profiles in the fashion, luxury, retail and design sectors, a Chief Brand Officer becomes even more important. after a change in the structure of the group, as for example following the acquisition of Stone Island by Moncler, when it became essential to protect “the integrity of the brand not only visually, but in order to implement coherent strategies with the label ”.

Guerrera said the role of brand chief has long been a staple in consumer goods, but is new to luxury and fashion, where labels were once associated with the founding designer, from Giorgio Armani to Yves. Saint Laurent, “who created a name and identity that coincides with the brand.

Taking Nike as an example, she said that “the logo is sufficient to identify the product”.

A brand manager typically has a background in marketing, she continued, and is responsible for bringing a consistent brand identity to the world and to customers, across all areas of communication and retail. to visual platforms.

“A brand manager must know how to communicate with a global community, create a common thread, a link between creativity, the product, the needs of the market and the customer, by intersecting through art, music and entertainment” , Guerrera explained. “Creativity is no longer enough and it must be translated to meet the needs of customers, who are more sophisticated than ever, and to attract new ones to the brand.

Giovanna Brambilla, partner at Milan-based executive search firm Value Search, also stressed the importance of connecting with clients. “Companies aim to change their organizations to make them more contemporary, with an increasingly customer-centric approach,” she said. Faced with the increasing digitalization of luxury and fashion companies, there is a new need “to speak the same language of customers on the different points of contact and these customers are increasingly different. Customer engagement is now as important as the product.

Brambilla also believes that it is essential to have “very flexible organizations”, as the market is constantly changing. “It’s a work in progress and companies need to be at the forefront, anticipating their customers’ needs and not responding to them. “

Citing the arrival of Davide Grasso as CEO of Maserati from Nike, who was appointed to the Stellantis leadership team in January, she noted how luxury companies “intercept executives of companies who have created constant and lasting relationships with customers, interacting and engaging with them In this context, these skills are more attractive than the candidate’s affinity with the product.

A Milan-based industry observer who requested anonymity said that in addition to Nike, Adidas and Apple qualify as companies with a strong applicant pool. But this person warned that “there is no one model that works for everyone. Business models are under review, organizations too, and each company seeks to refine its organization to respond to the evolution and changes of the market and the customer, depending on the strategy, objectives, brand positioning, and Resources available. Everything must be synchronized: company, target and customer. “

Paola Calderini, partner at executive recruiter Eric Salmon & Partners, responsible for the global fashion, lifestyle and luxury practice, said consistency in dealing with discerning clients to align with them is essential. “The role of brand manager is evolving today and communication and marketing are increasingly integrated into the business,” observed Calderini.

The product is at the center of Moncler, a brand that has “fantastic collaborations with creative talents, which must be aligned with the brand”. Calderini believes “that there is a logic of integration in communication as much as in distribution, to reach the customer through storytelling and the retail experience, and at all levels through all the different points of contact. contact.

She argued that the role of brand manager could “be more complex when there is a single, strong creative director” at the head.

A Milan-based marketing expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the “most sensitive” fashion and luxury companies are realizing that “brand value is playing an increasingly important role today. significant as an intangible asset “. According to the Ocean Tomo 2020 study on intangibles, this represents up to 90% of the market value of companies listed on the S&P 500 market index.

Brands are “a crucial revealing element of its ability to attract customers: strong brands are able to respond better to difficult times and return to growth much faster than mainstream brands,” according to Kantar’s BrandZ ranking.

“The brand is a guarantee for the customer and in times of crisis, difficulties or uncertainties it is also reassuring. A strong brand is engaging, it is an important element of attractiveness and reflects the future performance of the company ”, underlined the expert. “Clearly, companies that are also looking further into fashion and luxury today are addressing these questions: the strength of the brand is no longer just the strength of the creator’s creativity – even if that is the point. starting point and the essential element – but it is also the expression of the ability to connect to the target, to build relationships and communities with shared cultural values, to have an impact in the world to improve it . Choosing a brand today is choosing an approach to the world and therefore a brand must be more and more capable of building a brand experience that goes beyond the experience of the product itself, that it it is a garment, an accessory, a perfume, a car or a hotel. “

Orchestrating a brand development plan in an omnichannel world is no longer “child’s play: you need skills, concentration, creativity and talent: in a very complex world, it is no longer possible. to leave nothing to chance. For this reason, luxury companies and beyond are reorganizing their marketing divisions, building skills and integrating functions to express the value of their most relevant intangible asset – the brand.