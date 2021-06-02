Where to Rent a Wedding Dress Bridal Rental Options





Reg LancasterGetty Images Fashionable clothing rentals are a rapidly growing part of the retail market, with many consumers embracing the more sustainable option of renting a design for a single day, rather than buying for good – and so do. The same goes for wedding dresses as more and more brides see the benefit of saving money and being more sustainable in renting out their wedding dress. According to the fashion rental platform Hurr, searches for bridal rentals are on the rise, especially after this weekend, which saw Boris Johnson’s new wife, Carrie Symonds, rent out her wedding dress. The site saw a more than 268% increase in bridal rentals, with some booking through fall 2022. “We have seen a constant and growing interest in the bride, but web traffic and bookings accelerate dramatically over the holiday weekend,” said Victoria Prew, co-founder of Hurr. “As a great time for planning, the long weekend gave brides the opportunity to plan for a more sustainable wedding dress option.” Below, we’ve rounded up six of the best places you can hire a wedding dress. Whether you are looking for a traditional wedding dress or a more modern, low-key option, there are plenty of ways to hire a bride in style. Advertising – Continue Reading Below My wardrobe HQ RENT NOW My Wardrobe HQ is a popular fashion rental site with an extensive bridal section, where you can both buy and rent used models. The company was chosen by Carrie Symonds when she married Boris Johnson during the May Bank Holiday, renting out a Christos Costarellos dress for her big day. There are also many other well-known bridal designers available for hire at My Wardrobe Headquarters including Monique Lhullier, Galia Lahav and Marchesa. Hurr RENT NOW Rental site Hurr recently launched a Bridal Edition, which caters to the modern bride with brands such as The Own Studio, Charlie Brear, Georgia Hardinge, The Vampire’s Wife, Sleeper, and Cecilie Bahnsen. By rotation RENT NOW By Rotation has a great selection of options for brides who want to rent their gown, catering to those who want something classic as well as those looking for something a little different. The app features pieces by Jacquemus, Rixo, Rotate, Staud and Victoria Beckham. Rotaro RENT NOW While Rotaro doesn’t have a specific bridal section, there are plenty of amazing options for brides to choose from, including minimal pieces from The Line By K, voluminous designs by Sister Jane, and trendy dresses from Cecilie. Bahnsen. Something borrowed RENT NOW If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, take a look at Essex-based bridal rental boutique Something Borrowed, which has a wide variety of bridal gowns to hire for your wedding, including creations by Pronovias, Martina Liana and Stella York. For rent RENT NOW Another large London-based rental company that doesn’t cater specifically to brides but will be a great option for those looking for a low-key look is Onloan, which offers pieces by Shrimps, Mother of Pearl, Stine Goya and Maggie Marilyn. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos