Lululemon Surge Shorts Review, Approval, Price & Where to Buy
SHOP $ 68, lululemon.com
Welcome to the Esquire endorsement. Highly sought after. thoroughly checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard earned money.
I reached a point during the pandemic when I realized I was doing laundry up to three times a week, but I was just washing the same workout clothes over and over again. Since I wasn’t going anywhere, the only things I really used with any regularity were my shirts and running shorts. Some days the only time I left the house was to run. I have a pretty good wardrobe of sportswear, but I kept finding myself wanting to wear only my favorite shorts – and some days I wore them even when I wasn’t exercising. These are the Lululemon Surge Shorts. They look like a really nice pair of athletic shorts, but they work like gear for a serious runner. Most importantly, these are the most comfortable shorts I own, period.
They are extremely functional.
Headphones. Keys. Call. It’s all I need to have with me when I go for a run. But even this very abbreviated list can be quite boring to carry around. For a long time I used a phone holster attached to my arm when running, but after a while the strap started to dig into my skin. I tried using one of those little runner belts that are actually just miniaturized fanny packs, but slipped off. Holding my phone or keys is pretty much out of the question. Turns out the best option I’ve found to contain everything I need is in these shorts. The amazing compression liner on the Surge shorts has a phone pocket on the right hip. I was hesitant to use it at first, as I have had similar pockets on other shorts that weigh clothes down and cause them to slide through the body. This does not happen with these shorts. The liner fits snugly to the body and my phone feels like it doesn’t exist. The placement on my right thigh also doesn’t bother my stride. The same goes for the small pocket for the keys on the belt on the back and a loop on the back to store your shirt if you feel more confident. I can quietly secure my keys without any hassle – in other shorts with regular pockets, the keys can knock and click as I move. Nothing like that here. Only smooth sailing.
They are ridiculously comfortable.
Every runner knows that mesh liners are a dangerous game. They can get irritated and rub together, making your race hellish. Sizing can be a nightmare. The fit may be slightly offset and require constant adjustments. Even with a compression liner, it can be too tight or too restrictive. I have a certain pair of a track and field giant that is both too tight but also constantly slips. I have no idea how this is even possible. But, with Lululemon’s Surge Shorts, I don’t have any of those issues. The liner fits comfortably without restricting my movements. Sweat-wicking fabric keeps me dry even on long runs. The material is soft and avoids friction. I never feel like I have to worry about my shorts in the best possible way.
The look is perfect for more than just running.
Most of the time my running shorts stay in the drawer unless I’m actually wearing them. I don’t want to lounge around the house or go to the park with my workout gear, at least not as a rule. But the Surge shorts naturally made their way into my normal, home-bound rotation. That’s because, in addition to a subtle reflector on the back of the legs for more visibility, they pretty much look like regular shorts. This versatile vibe makes them perfect for barbecues, outdoor outings with friends, park parties, and any other type of activity suitable for shorts. No one really needs to know you’re wearing your running shorts, unless of course you want to take off at full speed. Hey, it could happen.
Photograph by Timothy Mulcare; accessory styling by Sharon Ryan for Halley Resources
