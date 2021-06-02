Soha Ali Khan-Inaaya twins and win our hearts in summery yellow strappy dresses

Loose pants, bralettes, knits and flowy dresses dominated Spring / Summer 2021 trends and Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya were seen pairing and winning our hearts in yellow strappy summer dresses. While Soha exuded the oomph factor with her sultry look and clean feminine figure in the yellow strappy dress with quirky parrot prints, her 3-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was not far from her twin sister. fashion to rock the summer / spring 2021 style together.

Relying on her social media grip, the Pataudi Princesses set the internet on fire with their double trouble. The photo Soha shared showed her donning an easy-to-wear cotton midi dress with a low neckline and delicate straps. The bright yellow dress featured green parrot prints throughout and wide pleats under the torso.

Sitting in Inaayas’ playroom, Soha smiled at the camera with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail to set the summery mood. Next to the diva, Inaaya was seen engrossed in her hand-painted designs as she kept her back to her mom and the camera, but removed the same yellow dress to the kids’ sizes and the exact hairstyle in the tail. wavy horse.

Making us burst out of their camaraderie, Soha humorously captioned the photo, Dressed impeccably! (sic) and fans quickly emptied their love stash in the comments section.

The yellow mother-daughter duo dresses are attributed to the baby and kids clothing store, Yebbow, which boasts fun and quirky prints designed for babies, toddlers and adults. Raising the bar of fashion goals for all mother-daughter duos, Soha and Inaaya undoubtedly paint a picture of sunshine, hope and happiness with their sartorial elegance and we are in awe.

