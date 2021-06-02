As North Korea denounces skinny jeans, look at the symbolic importance of clothing, political journey over the years

Whether it’s banning Western fashion in the Soviet Union or the burqa in France, political control over what we wear has always been controversial. But what about the skinny jeans that apparently inspire a ban by North Korea today?

Denim jeans have long been political: now skinny jeans are in the crosshairs. Image via Shutterstock / The Conversation

By Harriette Richards

Last week, reports revealed that North Korea was banning skinny jeans over concerns over their symbolic relationship with the exotic and decadent lifestyle of capitalism. The repression against anti-socialist behavior would also have prohibited hairstyles and piercings of mullet, spiky or dyed.

Although an official statement on the ban has not been identified, the personal style font in North Korea is nothing new.

Political leaders have long recognized the representational power of fashion. In his book Fashion and politics, the fashion specialist Djurdja Bartlett notes that by the 1920s, the Bolsheviks disapproved of Western fashion and its Art Deco opulence.

The role of dress in promoting allegiance to the nation-state can take the form of a uniform or through the rejection of clothing considered to symbolize religious, ideological or political beliefs.

Skinny over skinny jeans

Slim or fitted pants are a direct descendant of tight men panties worn in the 1800s.

Their denim offspring emerged in the 1950s as part of the counter-cultural movement. Most often worn in a dark wash with a cuffed hem, jeans, preferred by the likes of Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando, were a non-sexist portrayal of alternative lifestyles in the aftermath of World War II.

In the 1960s, black, ultra-skinny drainer-style jeans became synonymous with rock and roll.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the UK adopted the punk look launched by the designer. Vivienne Westwood and the Sex pistols, who saw tight jeans ripped, stained and pinned to safety.

The 1990s brought baggy styles for rave dance, bootlegs, and retro rockets. But skinny jeans didn’t stay long. The 2000s saw them taken over, again by subcultures emos and goths, who wore them super tight and low on the hips.

In the 2010s, they seemed destined to stay after being supported by Kate moss, the Duchess of Cambridge and Michelle obama.

“Death” by TikTok

Rumors of a change in the denim market first heard in the late 2010s, when fashion journalists including Sarah Spellings claimed we could get started. countdown to the return of low rise jeans. The nostalgic fashion boom of the 90s, popularized by models such as Bella hadid, bought a comeback of wide cuts and exposed bellies.

In 2019, skinny jeans would have been usurped by the so-called mom jeans. And that was before 2020 forced everyone inside, where comfort took precedence over tighter styles.

Gen Z Zoomer TikTokers has finally sounded the death knell for skinny jeans adding some rhythm and some dance moves, of course. Early 2021, TikTok Videos Mocking Millennials because their parted hair and tight jeans legs have gone viral.

So if they are no longer cool, why would North Korea want to ban them?





Pants power

What we wear on our legs has long been a subject of particular political importance, especially in terms of class and gender differentiation.

During the French Revolution, long pants became synonymous with the ideals of freedom, angry, brotherhood but only for men. Women have remained bound by the Old Diet, excluded from wearing pants and from the social freedoms they allowed.

It follows that in the fight for the right to vote, the pants become a symbolic garment in the emancipation of the woman as a political subject.

In the 1960s, meanwhile, blue denim became a symbol of the American Civil Rights Movement and in 1978, Levi Strauss & Co began large-scale shipments of jeans behind the Iron Curtain.

Analysis now shows that specific denim brands are aligned with political preferences: U.S. Democratic voters tend to wear Levis, while Republican voters are more likely to prefer Wrangler jeans. Brands may also seek to align with consumers by expressing support for specific issues.

More recently, a chief minister of the government of the Indias Bharatiya Janata party was sentenced after having tweeted that women were immoral to wear jeans that exposed their knees.

Women across India took to social media to express their exasperation, posting photos of them wearing ripped jeans with the hashtag #Ripped jeans.

Ripped jeans or the burqa should both be decided by the person and not forced on a person. #torn jeans #Burqa pic.twitter.com/zHn7GEntcq – Aditi Kumar (@ AditiKu67330077) March 18, 2021

Jeans always provoke the powerful. Still, if the information from North Korea is correct, the name calling on this symbolic garment may have given those who wish to rebel a clearer idea of ​​what to wear.

Harriette richards, is an associate researcher in cultural studies at, The University of Melbourne

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license.