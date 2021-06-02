Fashion
Get to know the Dominican-based fashion brand that makes durable clothing sexy
In The Know is proud to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. During this month, our team will be highlighting a wide range of brands belonging to the Caribbean and the American Antilles. We encourage you to support today and beyond.
Thanks, it’s sustainable! Words like cute or sexy may not occur to you when you think of sustainable fashion, but Dominican fashion brand Are might make you reconsider.
Are is a sustainable, ethical and Founded in the Caribbean fashion brand creating clothes inspired by you and made for you. The brand’s mission is to provide sustainable and ethical clothing that is both beautiful and comfortable to wear.
Our creations are designed to beautify the body while paying homage to the skin you find yourself in, according to the brands website. We use organic materials to create unforgettable wardrobe staples for women who take the time to fully embrace the feeling of every moment.
Founded by Dominican entrepreneur Carolyn Compres-Diaz, Are is one of the few fashion brands to launch during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In an interview with Emperifol in July 2020Compres-Diaz called the decision to launch a fashion brand during the pandemic hopeful.
I already had everything in hand; everything was ready, Compres-Diaz said of all the planning she had done long before the pandemic. So I was like, [] I can’t waste any more time just because of this. The people who believe in the brand, those who love it, will eventually find a way to help us.
All Olettes models are made with organic materials such as cotton and linen. Even the buttons are made from recycled coconut! Browse gorgeous designs like the sensual Top story and the sexy Always dress in green.
Olette’s clothes are available in sizes XS to L and are best maintained only by dry cleaning. Take a look below at some of our favorite Olette styles to add to your summer wardrobe.
1. Terra shorts
Discover the adventure shorts of your dreams. These cuffed shorts are made of cotton and linen and have side pockets and a button in recycled coconut. They are loose and meant to be worn high on the waist, and are available in sizes XS to L.
2. Ever green dress
This sophisticated and sexy dress will turn heads with its verdant color and stunning figure. This dress sits just below the knee, with on-trend details like a square neckline, puffed sleeves and an open back. This dress is best maintained by dry cleaning only as it is made of cotton and linen. It is available in sizes XS to L.
3. Top story
A little sexy and a little chic, this eye-catching Top story d’Olette should be at the top of your summer 2021 fashion inspiration chart. This crop top, featuring stylish puff sleeves and a recycled coconut button, is what your summer wardrobe lacks. Don’t forget to use some fashion band for more secure coverage. It is available in sizes XS to L.
4. Mila dress
Discover the cottagecore dress of your dreams. This mini dress with puff sleeves and off the shoulders d’Olette is made from cotton and linen for a light and airy feel. Buy it in sizes XS to L.
5. High Penelope
Perfect for the beach or a hot, lazy Sunday morning, this knotted crop top is the perfect summer companion. This cotton and linen top has small puff sleeves off the shoulders. It is available in sizes XS to L.
