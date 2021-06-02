Princess Diana’s wedding dress is on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s breathtaking wedding dress was on display at Kensington Palace ahead of a new royal fashion show.

Royal Style in the Making, which opens tomorrow, will feature previously unreleased items from the archives of some of the most famous royal couturiers, as well as examples of elegant sets created for Princess Diana, the Queen and the Queen Mother.

Exhibits will include original sketches, fabric samples and handwritten notes used by designers such as David Emanuel, David Sassoon and Norman Hartnell when creating unique pieces for their royal clients.

Photographs released today show Diana’s David Emmanuel dress – with its spectacular sequin-encrusted train, which at 25 feet dramatically filled the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral – in all its glory in a display case in the center of the exposure.

The dress is on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry.

The exhibit also follows Diana’s evolution of style, from her peachy ‘going out’ honeymoon outfit to the elegant evening dresses she wore over a decade later.

In this context, sketches made by fashion designers for Diana’s looks will be exhibited.

Matthew Storey, curator of the exhibition at the historic Royal Palaces, said his favorite fashion sketch is that of ablue floral dress designed by David Sassoon in 1988.

“The dress became known as the ‘considerate dress’ because she wore it often when visiting hospitals or meeting children, knowing that they loved the bright and colorful pattern,” he said. Explain.

“She decided not to wear the matching large hat designed to go with her because she said you can’t cuddle a child in a hat.

“She also sometimes wore big jewelry when she knew she was going to meet children because they would like to play with them.

“It really illustrates how carefully she considered the people she would meet when selecting outfits for her many public engagements.”

The exhibition also includes pieces created for the Queen and the Queen Mother.

But it is Diana who finds herself resolutely in the spotlight.

Prince Harry has discussed his late mother on several occasions in recent interviews about her mental health and on July 1 he and William are set to unveil a statue of her in Kensington Palace Garden to mark what would have been her 60th anniversary.

Film and television performances including The Crown and Spencer – the upcoming biopic starring Kristen Stewart – have also sparked renewed interest in princess fashion.

Mr Storey added: “Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will highlight some of the foremost talent in British design, whose work helped shape the visual identity of the Royal Family during the 20th century.

“I will explore how the partnership between each designer and each client works and reveal the process behind the creation of a number of the most important tailoring commissions in royal history.

“While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, the Princess of Wales featuring the wedding dress designed by Emanuel, – which will be presented at the palace for the first time in 25 years, we have some real surprises in our sleeve for fashion fans! “

From sketch to dress: designer drawings that will be exhibited

Royal Style in the Making, June 3-January 2, 2022, at Kensington Palace. For more information visithrp.org.uk