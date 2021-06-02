Sportswrap: Duke baseball wins ACC tournament, women’s golf and men’s lacrosse fall in Final Four





Sportswrap is your one-stop-shop for everything related to Duke athletics, where you can recap how each of the Dukes sports currently competing over the past week has performed and give a brief glimpse into the future. Here is our recap of the week from May 25 to June 1. This is our final edition of our weekly recap of the year, and be back when fall sports begin to bring you all the Duke athletics news. Baseball The ninth-seeded Blue Devils earned an eight-game winning streak in Charlotte for the ACC tournament and won four in a row to win the first-ever conference tournament championship and the first title since 1961. With the Using an electrified attack and lockdown the bullpen, Duke heads to the NCAA tournament for the third straight season, another program first and will face Liberty in the opener on Friday to kick off the Knoxville, Tenn., Regional. -Micah Hurewitz Athletics The two Blue Devil women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay units qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships on Saturday. With Erin Marsh and Zoe Hughes already clinching places in the heptathlon ahead of East Regional in Florida, the relay teams doing the work now mean eight Duke athletes will travel to Oregon. The NCAAs will be held June 9-12. -Max Rego Women’s golf After finishing the NCAA Championship knockout game at +3, Duke was seeded second in match play, with Gina Kim and Phoebe Brinker both tied for fifth at -2. In the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils passed the 17th hole twice to send Arizona State 3-1-1, but the semifinals would be a stark contrast. Against the No. 3 seed Oklahoma State, the Blue Devils simply didn’t put in enough putts, ultimately losing 5-0-0 to the Cowgirls and seeing their hopes of winning another title shattered. -Rego Lacrosse for men No.2 seeded Duke’s season ended heartbreakingly Saturday as the Blue Devils fell 14-5 to No.3 seeded Maryland in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. While the team struggled to generate offense in the first half, the playing field was leveled by turnovers from both sides. However, Maryland did finally gain momentum, starting a 10-1 streak until transfer graduates Michael Sowers scored a final goal for the Blue Devils with 20 seconds left. -Sasha Richie Rowing Duke finished 16th nationally at the NCAA Championships, with the Varsity Eight finishing 16th overall, the Varsity Four finishing ninth overall and the Second Varsity Eight finishing the day 13th overall. It was the last team regatta this season, but the Blue Devils are bringing back most of their rowers, setting them up for an exciting 2021-22 season. -Cameron DeChurch Women’s tennis Get overtime, all Duke athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime. On May 25, the Duke women’s tennis season ended with three losses in the individual competition. Chloe Beck and Karolina Berankova’s doubles team lost in the second round of the doubles tournament to Alana Smith and Anna Rogers of NC State while seniors Kelly Chen and redshirt transfer Georgia Drummy lost to Christina Rosca of Vanderbilt and Janice Tjen of Oregon, respectively, in the Sweet 16 of the singles tournament. -Campbell Lawson Men’s tennis The Duke duo of Garrett Johns and Sean Sculley suffered a straight set loss to third-seeded Tennessee duo of Pat Harper and Adam Walton in the first round of the NCAA Doubles Championships, ending the year for the Blue Devils. -Robert Miron







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos