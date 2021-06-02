Etsy is buying the Fashion Depop resale app for $ 1.6 billion.





Depop, the clothing resale market loved by Gen Z, will be acquired by Etsy for $ 1.6 billion, the two companies said on Wednesday. The cash transaction, which is expected to close by the third quarter of this year, highlights the growing influence of clothing resale platforms. More and more buyers are turning to the second-hand market for something cheaper and potentially more ecological because the overproduction of clothes adds more and more to the landfills. The trend appears to have been accelerated by the pandemic, as more and more shoppers sought to declutter their wardrobes, make money selling their old clothes, or start fashion customization businesses from their bedrooms. Investor appetite is also on the rise. Last month, Vinted, the largest second-hand fashion marketplace in Europe, raised 250 million euros in a fundraising fundraising that valued the start-up at 3.5 billion (4.26 billion dollars), while in the United States, companies such as ThredUp and Poshmark has gone public this year.

Depop, which was founded in 2011, has been particularly successful in creating a market for young consumers, who are embracing second-hand fashion faster than any other group. Ninety percent of its users are under 26, with 30 million users in 150 countries. The platform is particularly known for its vintage and streetwear clothing and for creating a new cohort of famous online influencers to sell their products. We’re just excited to add Depop to the Etsy family, what we believe is the resale home for Gen Z consumers, said Etsy CEO Josh Silverman. He said he believes the platform has significant potential to expand further and sees significant opportunities for shared expertise and growth synergies for the Etsys apparel industry, which was valued at $ 1 billion last year. According to the Boston Consulting Group, the global used clothing market is worth up to $ 40 billion per year, or about 2% of the total clothing market. It is expected to grow 15-20% per year over the next five years. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to antitrust reviews in Britain and the United States.

