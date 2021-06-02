See Princess Diana’s wedding dress on display at Kensington Palace





Photo credit: Anwar Hussein Getty Images Kensington Palace has once again opened its doors to fans with a new exhibition exploring the unique relationship between the royal client and the seamstress, illustrating how a successful partnership creates unforgettable style. Photo credit: Historic Royal Palaces – Bellville Sassoon Entitled Royal Style in the Making, the exhibition features previously unseen items from the Royal Ceremonial Gowns collection as well as archival gowns and pieces created by some of the 20th century’s most acclaimed royal couturiers. Photo credit: Royal Collection Trust Comprised of a treasure trove of historical artifacts, the exhibit’s main piece is undoubtedly Princess Diana’s wedding dress, with its spectacular 25-foot train encrusted with sequins, which has dramatically filled the room. aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. On loan from her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the dress features a fitted bodice layered center front and back with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that belonged to originally to Queen Mary, the groom’s great-grandmother. To bring the masterful creation to life, surviving elements of Studio Emanuel will appear alongside the garment, from the working paper model used to cut each piece of fabric to the lace bolt used to decorate the sleeves as well as original Emanuel sketches. for the Princess. Photo credit: Historic Royal Palaces – Bellville Sassoon Other highlights of the collection include an 18th century ensemble designed for Princess Margaret by Oliver Messel, best known for his work on theatrical productions and this is the first time the dress will be seen since its original release in July 1964. Also making its first public appearance is an elegant black velvet long evening gown created for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother by legendary royal designer Sir Norman Hartnell, which will be accompanied by a work he submitted to both to the queen mother and to her majesty the queen for approval. Photo credit: Royal Collection Trust – 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto The exhibition will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into the private studio of these artists and see how they were able to rise to the challenge and imagine designs that shaped the style of the Royal Family and placed British fashion at the center of the world stage. . Photo credit: Historic Royal Palaces Royal style in the making opens at Kensington Palace on June 3.

