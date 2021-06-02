Aortic disease more fatal in women than in men

CHICAGO – Women who experience acute aortic dissection – a spontaneous, catastrophic tear in one of the body’s major arteries – are not only older and have more advanced disease than men when they see a doctor, but they are also more likely to die, according to a study published online today in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

“Data over the past few decades show differences in presentation and outcome between men and women who have acute aortic dissection, with higher mortality in women,” said Thomas G. Gleason, MD, of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. “This study underscores the need for further questioning of these gender differences that can help elicit sophisticated gender-based strategies to further improve outcomes.”

Lauren Huckaby, MD, University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Dr Gleason and colleagues interviewed the Interventional Cohort (IVC) of the International Acute Aortic Dissection Registry (IRAD) to explore differences in presentation, operative approach and results in patients with acute aortic dissection type A (TAAD). IRAD is the largest consortium of centers in the world (55 institutions in 12 countries) which collects and analyzes data related to the clinical aspects of aortic dissection; CVI was initiated to provide a more detailed overview of surgical techniques and aortic dissection procedures.

The Stanford classification divides aortic dissections into two groups (A and B), depending on the location of the tear in the aorta. In type A dissection, the tear begins where the aorta exits the heart (ascending aorta) and frequently extends from the upper to lower parts of the aorta, compromising blood flow throughout the body. Type A aortic dissections have a high probability of migrating to the heart, where they become fatal by rupturing in the pericardial sac that surrounds the heart. According to multisocietal clinical practice guidelines, up to 40% of people with aortic dissection die instantly and the risk of death increases by approximately 1% for every hour of delay in diagnosis and surgical repair.

Within the IRAD-IVC database, researchers identified 2,823 patients who underwent TAAD from 1996 to 2018 and who underwent operative repair or a surgical approach as part of hybrid repair. About 34% of the patients were women.

Gender-specific differences in clinical presentation

Although less commonly affected by TAAD, women were significantly older than men (65.4 years vs. 58.6 years on average) and had different symptoms, such as hypotension (low blood pressure) and more severe signs. malperfusion (loss of blood supply to an organ), with a higher prevalence of shock (31.3% vs. 22.2%) and coma / altered consciousness (11.5% vs. 7.5% ).

Benjamin A. Youdelman, MD, of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, who was not directly involved in this research, explained that these variations in clinical presentation indicate that women may wait longer for medical care. only men. This may be because patients are “stoic”, do not view their symptoms as signs of a significant problem, and do not prioritize their care.

“The result shows up later for medical care, with a higher percentage of women in shock and mental state changes that are often attributed to stroke, which can further delay the correct diagnosis of. aortic dissection as the cause, ”said Dr. Youdelman. , which works closely with the Aortic Disease Awareness Campaign – Think Aorta US. “All of this translates into poorer early results after aortic dissection for women than for men. It has long been known that results after aortic dissection depend on the time to treatment: the sooner a person is treated, the better. is.”

Variations in imaging results

The researchers also found differences in imaging: Patients were more likely to have an intramural hematoma, which is blood flowing through the innermost layer of the aortic wall and flowing between the internal and external walls (19.4% versus 13.2%) and complete (17.2%% versus 10.2%) or partial (24.8% versus 19.4%) thrombosis of the false light. In aortic dissection, the force of the deflected blood splits the layers of the aortic wall, resulting in the formation of a false lumen or a newly created passage for blood flow.

“The recognition that women present themselves differently and later in the course suggests that they may seek emergency care later than men,” said Dr. Gleason. “As a result, clinicians should respond to these sometimes cloudy signs and symptoms by considering aortic dissection early. These results during presentation should arouse the suspicion of physicians as to the possibility of aortic dissection, leading to an immediate diagnosis to allow more effective surgical management. We should be hypervigilant in women to avoid further delay in treatment. “

Operative approaches

The researchers noted that operative approaches were distinct between genders, with women being less likely than men to undergo aortic valve replacement, aortic root replacement, and / or complete arch replacement. In fact, the less frequent use of complete arch replacement in female patients (15.2% vs. 20.6%) has been highlighted by researchers, as postoperative results have historically been demonstrated. They concluded that this more aggressive approach can be avoided in treating older patients due to concerns about worse outcomes.

Overall, patients had increased mortality, although in recent years the gender mortality was comparable, suggesting recent improvements in care. Better recognition, earlier diagnosis, faster and more efficient care delivery, new and improved surgical techniques – including perfusion and brain reconstruction procedures – and subsequent longitudinal surveillance have all contributed, according to Dr. Gleason. to save more lives.

Dr Youdelman explained that family medical history is also an extremely important factor in identifying patients at risk and saving lives. “Once this information was shared with the healthcare team, a CT scan to get a definitive diagnosis and prompt treatment would result. Patients should start conversations with their families; it can save a life,” a- he declared.

Further study by researchers is expected in order to better understand what motivates the development of acute aortic syndromes in each sex, as well as to more precisely determine the risk of dissection and to inform individualized treatment decisions.

