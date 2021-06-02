Fashion
Can you find a job on TikTok? Roolee hires a fashion director
TikTok has attracted some 70 million US fans and has been downloaded 2.6 billion times worldwide thanks to the original short home-made videos shared on the China-based social media platform.
But what else is it for?
The general isolation of homes brought on by COVID-19 restrictions has helped fuel record volumes of online shopping over the past year but, and perhaps surprisingly, most social media sites don’t. recorded only modest gains in audience size in 2020, with the exception of video streamer YouTube, which has seen its viewership surpass 20%.
Again, a new report from Pew Research found that more than 7 in 10 American adults regularly interact with one or more social media platforms, and the numbers are larger for certain age groups, including American adults between the ages of 18 and 29 who interact quickly with the media social 84% rate. TikTok appeared on the data set, catching 21% of all American adults and 55% of 18-24 year olds.
And this ubiquity is not ignored by retailers who, since the advent of social media, have been constantly on the lookout for the best ways to grab the attention of users and get them to grab their credit cards and donate. one last click on the command button.
Today, new efforts are underway among companies looking to elevate (or maintain) their reputation for being trendy or cool in the eyes of social media mavens, beyond enticing influencers to sell their latest. and better products. The new ploy: why not just hire straight from the ranks of prolific social media posters?
In May, Axios reported that TikTok is testing a new program where users can post a TikTok video resume instead of a traditional resume. The pilot effort has involved a few big brands and some professional sports franchise marketing departments, according to Axios, and could open up a whole new recruiting avenue that helps employers target candidates with great social media acumen.
In the meantime, however, a Utah company is moving forward with its own recruiting plan that targets TikTok as a place to attract new talent for a key position.
Roolée specializes in women’s and children’s fashion and can trace its roots to a small Logan boutique, Bella Me Boutique, which has served Cache County customers for decades.
Kylee Champlin was in his final semester at Utah State University in 2013 when the owner of Bella Mes decided it was time to go out of business. But Champlin and her husband believed there was an opportunity to revamp and revitalize the business, so they bought it and took the entrepreneurial leap into the world of retail fashion.
In addition to changing the name to Roolee, a coat rack combining Champlins Roo’s childhood nickname with Kylee, she also began to come up with new original clothing designs and identified a key marketing opportunity that was underutilized by the previous owner: Leverage social media to generate customer interest.
Instagram is where we started, Champlin said. At first, it was very basic … we just took an article and posted a picture of it.
But Champlin didn’t have to wait long to see if the experiment would work.
We started getting calls about the products we released almost immediately.
These would be the first steps in transforming a business, which has physical stores in Logan and Ogden, into a growing online retail champion with operations across the country and around the world. Champlin said Roolee also experimented with a location in the posh City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City, but the bread and butter of the business was in online sales.
Champlin said his concept for Roolee resonated with customers and that he tries to leave no one out of the mix, whether it’s style or affordability.
The vision I’ve had from the start is that I want there to be something for everyone, whether it’s my 90-year-old grandmother or my little sister, Champlin said. And ditto for the prices. We want to be able to offer great quality products that are affordable for everyone and … have stuff for people on a tighter budget and for people who want something a little more expensive.
And, as Roolee continues to work on growing her client base and expanding her reach, Champlin said it makes sense to hire for her new role as Fashion Director using a fast-growing platform like TikTok which was already making waves in the retail fashion world.
Instagram has been a powerful tool for us for years, said Champlin. But TikTok has really caught on and it made sense to build a presence there and keep up with the times.
To that end, Roolee has launched a massive TikTok-based multi-round contest that asks contestants to submit videos on TikTok that show contestants’ sense of style and embody why they should be Roolee’s face on a new, dedicated TikTok channel. to the company.
After Champlin and his team rank the submissions to the top 100, TikTok fans will play a role in voting for their favorite Round 2 submissions that will ask applicants to shoot new videos using Roolee products. And, the decisive Round 3 will bring 10 finalists to Utah for activities and the announcement of the final selection for Roolee Chief Fashion Officer.
The part-time contract position pays $ 2,500 per month and comes with many perks including a $ 500 per month dress allowance, an additional $ 250 per month dress allowance for a friend, a content creation trip all fees paid and the opportunity to stand out. Roolees 2022 spring collection.
Champlin said the goal isn’t necessarily to bring a professional influencer into Roolee’s fold.
It’s not like you’re looking for someone with a lot of followers, Chaplin said. Left it very open. We don’t know who the perfect person might be in this role.
On the other side of the social media equation, West Linn, Oregon, resident and longtime Roolee client Alyssa Dodson said she first discovered the company on Instagram in 2016.
Dodson said the products she saw on the photo and video sharing app were the initial draw, but it was Roolees’ fair prices, quality merchandise and customer service that drove her to come back for more.
At first, they were pretty straightforward in their social media marketing, Dodson said. No models, basically just a photo of the product.
But, they have evolved over time and the quality is amazing. And if something isn’t working right, or if you’re not happy, they’ll do it right.
Dodson said she had a closet full of Roolee products and would have a hard time picking a favorite, but bought a pair of clogs that had served her well for years and were the most comfortable shoes to wear for a job where I was. my feet for hours.
Shes has also been to Utah several times to visit the Roolee store in Logan and has another trip scheduled this fall to do the same.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]