Can you find a job on TikTok? Roolee hires a fashion director

TikTok has attracted some 70 million US fans and has been downloaded 2.6 billion times worldwide thanks to the original short home-made videos shared on the China-based social media platform.

But what else is it for?

The general isolation of homes brought on by COVID-19 restrictions has helped fuel record volumes of online shopping over the past year but, and perhaps surprisingly, most social media sites don’t. recorded only modest gains in audience size in 2020, with the exception of video streamer YouTube, which has seen its viewership surpass 20%.

Again, a new report from Pew Research found that more than 7 in 10 American adults regularly interact with one or more social media platforms, and the numbers are larger for certain age groups, including American adults between the ages of 18 and 29 who interact quickly with the media social 84% rate. TikTok appeared on the data set, catching 21% of all American adults and 55% of 18-24 year olds.

And this ubiquity is not ignored by retailers who, since the advent of social media, have been constantly on the lookout for the best ways to grab the attention of users and get them to grab their credit cards and donate. one last click on the command button.

Today, new efforts are underway among companies looking to elevate (or maintain) their reputation for being trendy or cool in the eyes of social media mavens, beyond enticing influencers to sell their latest. and better products. The new ploy: why not just hire straight from the ranks of prolific social media posters?

In May, Axios reported that TikTok is testing a new program where users can post a TikTok video resume instead of a traditional resume. The pilot effort has involved a few big brands and some professional sports franchise marketing departments, according to Axios, and could open up a whole new recruiting avenue that helps employers target candidates with great social media acumen.

In the meantime, however, a Utah company is moving forward with its own recruiting plan that targets TikTok as a place to attract new talent for a key position.

Roolée specializes in women’s and children’s fashion and can trace its roots to a small Logan boutique, Bella Me Boutique, which has served Cache County customers for decades.

Kylee Champlin was in his final semester at Utah State University in 2013 when the owner of Bella Mes decided it was time to go out of business. But Champlin and her husband believed there was an opportunity to revamp and revitalize the business, so they bought it and took the entrepreneurial leap into the world of retail fashion.

In addition to changing the name to Roolee, a coat rack combining Champlins Roo’s childhood nickname with Kylee, she also began to come up with new original clothing designs and identified a key marketing opportunity that was underutilized by the previous owner: Leverage social media to generate customer interest.

Instagram is where we started, Champlin said. At first, it was very basic … we just took an article and posted a picture of it.

But Champlin didn’t have to wait long to see if the experiment would work.

We started getting calls about the products we released almost immediately.

These would be the first steps in transforming a business, which has physical stores in Logan and Ogden, into a growing online retail champion with operations across the country and around the world. Champlin said Roolee also experimented with a location in the posh City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City, but the bread and butter of the business was in online sales.

Champlin said his concept for Roolee resonated with customers and that he tries to leave no one out of the mix, whether it’s style or affordability.

The vision I’ve had from the start is that I want there to be something for everyone, whether it’s my 90-year-old grandmother or my little sister, Champlin said. And ditto for the prices. We want to be able to offer great quality products that are affordable for everyone and … have stuff for people on a tighter budget and for people who want something a little more expensive.

And, as Roolee continues to work on growing her client base and expanding her reach, Champlin said it makes sense to hire for her new role as Fashion Director using a fast-growing platform like TikTok which was already making waves in the retail fashion world.

Instagram has been a powerful tool for us for years, said Champlin. But TikTok has really caught on and it made sense to build a presence there and keep up with the times.

To that end, Roolee has launched a massive TikTok-based multi-round contest that asks contestants to submit videos on TikTok that show contestants’ sense of style and embody why they should be Roolee’s face on a new, dedicated TikTok channel. to the company.

After Champlin and his team rank the submissions to the top 100, TikTok fans will play a role in voting for their favorite Round 2 submissions that will ask applicants to shoot new videos using Roolee products. And, the decisive Round 3 will bring 10 finalists to Utah for activities and the announcement of the final selection for Roolee Chief Fashion Officer.

The part-time contract position pays $ 2,500 per month and comes with many perks including a $ 500 per month dress allowance, an additional $ 250 per month dress allowance for a friend, a content creation trip all fees paid and the opportunity to stand out. Roolees 2022 spring collection.

Champlin said the goal isn’t necessarily to bring a professional influencer into Roolee’s fold.

It’s not like you’re looking for someone with a lot of followers, Chaplin said. Left it very open. We don’t know who the perfect person might be in this role.

On the other side of the social media equation, West Linn, Oregon, resident and longtime Roolee client Alyssa Dodson said she first discovered the company on Instagram in 2016.

Dodson said the products she saw on the photo and video sharing app were the initial draw, but it was Roolees’ fair prices, quality merchandise and customer service that drove her to come back for more.

At first, they were pretty straightforward in their social media marketing, Dodson said. No models, basically just a photo of the product.

But, they have evolved over time and the quality is amazing. And if something isn’t working right, or if you’re not happy, they’ll do it right.

Dodson said she had a closet full of Roolee products and would have a hard time picking a favorite, but bought a pair of clogs that had served her well for years and were the most comfortable shoes to wear for a job where I was. my feet for hours.

Shes has also been to Utah several times to visit the Roolee store in Logan and has another trip scheduled this fall to do the same.