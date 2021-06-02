Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed Actress Srishty Rode is always talked about on social media when it comes to fashion. She likes to opt for comfortable clothes and that’s the fashion.
Recently, the 29-year-old actress posted some stunning photos on her gram. In these photos, she was wearing a long black polka dot one-piece beach maxi dress from the Posh Affair clothing line. This dress had a V-neckline and straps on the shoulder.
She kept her hair down. Along with that, she kept her makeup minimal by simply applying black eyeliner, pink blush, and burgundy lipstick that went perfectly with the dress.
The actress captioned this post saying that life needs a few more peas and a picnic.
Meanwhile, Srishty Rode was last seen in Isqhbaaz in 2018 and Bigg Boss 12.
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
