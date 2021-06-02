Arizona State men’s golf edged Oklahoma in NCAA Championships semifinals





The Sun Devils scratched, fought and scratched all afternoon against Oklahoma in their NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Tuesday. But in a championship setting, the team lost to the Sooners 3-2. Chun An Yu, who took over from John Rahm and became Sun Devil’s top player and one of the world’s top amateurs, took care of business in his match. A dominant 5 & 4 win for the guy they call Kevin scored the game’s first point. Less than 30 minutes later, sophomore Ryggs Johnston, who had controlled his game from the start, secured the team’s second point with a 3 & 2 victory for him. Of the three remaining matches, the Sun Devils only needed one win to advance to the final. They did not understand it. Oklahomas Jonathan Brightwell towered over Sun Devil’s second student David Puig both in height at six-foot-five and throughout the game. Puig struggled one stroke with a banana-sliced ​​tee shot at the 17th hole of the drivable Par 4, but couldn’t get the win he needed at the 18th to end the game in a tie. Mason Andersens’ senior day went off with a double chip on the 14th hole. This match ended in a 4 & 3 victory for Logan McAllister. With the team score tied at 2-2, the golden ticket to Wednesday’s championship game lay with Arizona States Cameron Sisk and Oklahomas Quade Cummins. Sisk only shot 1 Down with a fringe clutch birdie at 15 to make things interesting. But Cummins calmed down and tied with Sisk on the 16th hole. Sisk then approached the same tee shot his teammate had hit him with the driver just 15 minutes before, but as the Golf Channel show asked, pulled out an iron. His tee shot was sub-optimal, tucked away in the rough. Next, Cummins, with the door so wide open an oil tanker could walk through relentlessly, calmly cut off a driver at the front of the green. Two Cummins putts ended the game and sent Oklahoma to the final to face Pepperdine. The loss was disappointing for the Sun Devils. But overall, the year was marked by several impressive individual performances in all areas. This team was certainly talented enough to hoist the equipment, but the swings they needed to bring just weren’t there when they needed them. But hey, another good month for ASU golf, right? Two weeks ago, three Sun Devil alumni finished in the top ten in the PGA Championship. At least one of them, now six-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson, was watching. In quintessential Phil style, he tweeted to the team to get his boys back. What a great match. Congratulation to @OU_MGolf on their victory and good luck tomorrow. @sundevilmgolf played brilliant this year and also won the stroke game. Great game and way to represent all SunDevils. Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 2, 2021







