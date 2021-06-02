Hottest Vintage Celebrity Weddings CR Fashion Book





Brigitte Bardot Brides choosing the right wedding attire have never been so stressful with the variety of options ranging from designer dresses to polished white suits. The celebrity wedding style over the years has always taken a more unconventional approach, some celebrities like Jacqueline Kennedy and Celine Dion have taken the more traditional approach to the white ball gown while Sarah Jessica Parker has broken the rules with a black dress. Brigitte Bardot opted for a gingham dress and Elizabeth Taylor wore a yellow silk mini dress defining a new definition of wedding wear versatility. For brides looking to go two-way wedding style, RC curated the best wedding looks of our favorite style icons.

1 from 20 LAUREN BACALL & HUMPHREY BOGART, 1945 2 from 20 JUDY GARLAND & VINCENTE MINNELLI, 1945 3 from 20 JOSEPHINE BAKER & JO BOUILLON, 1947 4 from 20 JACQUELINE BOUVIER & JOHN F. KENNEDY, 1953 5 from 20 AUDREY HEPBURN & MEL FERRER, 1954 6 from 20 MARILYN MONROE & JOE DIMAGGIO, 1954 7 from 20 BRIGITTE BARDOT & JACQUES CHARRIER, 1959 8 from 20 ELIZABETH TAYLOR & RICHARD BURTON, 1964 9 from 20 JANE FONDA & ROGER VADIM, 1965 ten from 20 FRANK SINATRA & MIA FARROW, 1966 11 from 20 PATTI BOYD & GEORGE HARRISON, 1966 12 from 20 JANE BIRKIN & SERGE GAINSBOURG, 1969 13 from 20 YOKO ONO & JOHN LENNON, 1969 14 from 20 LINDA EASTMAN & PAUL MCCARTNEY, 1969 15 from 20 MICK JAGGER & BIANCA MACIAS, 1971 16 from 20 RITA WILSON & TOM HANKS, 1988 17 from 20 CÉLINE DION & RENÉ ANGELIL, 1994 18 from 20 CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER, 1998 19 from 20 SARAH JESSICA PARKER & MATTHEW BRODERICK, 1997 20 from 20 VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM, 1999







