2 men swept the found Fort Phantom Hill lake spillway
Emergency crews were called to the Fort Phantom Hill reservoir late Tuesday afternoon after two men using tubes were reportedly swept away by the spillway.
First responders used a drone and other means in their search efforts.
Katie Blake identified one of the men as Chris Stewart, 24, her boyfriend. He was eventually found hanging from a tree under the weir and rescued with a helicopter. He was taken to hospital for evaluation, the Abilene Fire Department said.
The other man, Jaquon Boger, the fiance of a friend of Blake’s, had been found earlier, “walking through the woods without clothes,” Blake said.
After:Flooding in Abilene region following record rains on Monday continues
“I guess he went through a rough time and they couldn’t find him for a very long time,” she said. “… He just came out of nowhere.”
He was also taken to hospital for evaluation, AFD said.
The men “were going there to have fun… because we thought it was like a waterfall,” she said.
“Apparently it wasn’t,” she said. “As soon as they got to the end, they got up to try and stop. I guess that was a bad idea, and they both crashed into the water.”
The men seemed to be fine at first, she said, wielding paddles to indicate they were fine.
“They hissed at us like they said they were going to do it,” she said. “And then out of nowhere, I guess there’s another downhill path there, and they’re gone.”
Help was called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.
Two hours later, Blake said her boyfriend was still “stuck in the lake”.
“I don’t know if he’s okay or if he’s injured,” she said.
Blake said she and her best friend initially went out on the lake to float.
“It looked really sketchy so we didn’t do it,” she said.
Boger and Stewart ultimately decided they would try to get down the weir, she said.
“They were on the stream and on the weir within two minutes,” she said. “… It was supposed to be a fun idea.” They told us they were okay so we thought it was okay. But as soon as they hit that bank over there, they were gone. together had broken up, and it just didn’t work for them. “
AFD said in a post on Facebook after the incident that whitewater streams and lakes should be avoided.
“We want to emphasize how powerful living water can be. Our streams are designed to move water and are not intended for recreational use. This living water comes with many deadly dangers. Please stay away from these. areas at all times, ”AFD said in the post.
Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for Abilene Reporter-News. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with adigital subscription to ReporterNews.com.
