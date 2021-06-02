CFDA, Fashion Trust USA Award Five Designers – WWD





The Council of Fashion Designers America and Fashion Trust USA honored five color designers of exceptional talent and promise with a $ 40,000 prize each to meet their business needs. The designers are Aisling Camps, a mechanical engineer turned fashion designer; Charles Harbison, founder and creative director of Harbison, a luxury lifestyle studio; Sergio Hudson, creator of his eponymous luxury clothing brand for women; Sami Miro, founder, designer and creative director of Sami Miro Vintage, and Omar Salam, founder and creative director of global fashion house Sukeina. The CFDA started the CFDA Fashion Trust with Tania Fares in 2018 but no longer administers it. However, he distributes the remaining funds of the program to these five talents. Pricing could not be contacted to see if the Fashion Trust USA rewards will continue on their own. The recipients were selected by a panel of industry experts, which included members of the CFDA Black Advisory Board – Tracy Reese, Samira Nasr, Bozoma Saint John, Stacie B. Henderson and Martin Cooper – and the Fashion Trust co-founders. USA Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Anne Crawford and Karla Welch. The award aims to support creatives of color in accordance with the CFDA Impact initiative, which identifies, connects, supports and nurtures black and brown creatives and professionals in the fashion industry. “The Council of Fashion Designers of America is pleased to work with the Fashion Trust USA to recognize the remarkable talent of these designers and provide financial rewards to support their vision and short-term goals,” said Lisa Smilor, vice president executive of the CFDA. The CFDA Fashion Trust was founded as a charitable initiative that provided business support to US-based designers through financial grants and strategic mentoring. The idea for a Fashion Trust originated in the UK, where Fares founded the program in partnership with the British Fashion Council and helped designers such as JW Anderson, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead. The CFDA decided to end its partnership with Fashion Trust amid COVID-19 and recent social justice movements, as it decided to focus on helping designers navigate this time around, working on the programs. diversity, equity and inclusion and focusing their support on internal programs rather than an external organization. The CFDA continues to support Fashion Trust and was involved in the decision to support the selected designers. FOR MORE STORIES: CFDA and Vogue announce Fashion Fund finalists CFDA, Swarovski Foundation Team for Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award CFDA’s impact platform to support and nurture black talent







