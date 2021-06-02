How to start your sustainable fashion journey in Birmingham





Reading time 2 minutes Your sustainable fashion journey begins now. Photo by Catherine Taylor Cox for Martha Ellen If the past year has made you want to ditch uncomfortable clothes and choose pieces that give you confidence, you’re not alone. To celebrate by wearing clothes that make us and our happier environment, we reached out to a few trendy people to find out more about sustainable fashion in Birmingham. What is sustainable fashion? Mend by Martha Ellen makes sustainable fashion more accessible. photo by Catherine Taylor Cox for Martha Ellen I’m glad you asked. Here’s the recap: sustainable fashion is clothing designed and created with environmentally friendly and socially fair practices in mind. This can include the materials used, production, and the lifespan of the parts themselves. Above all, starting your sustainable fashion journey means changing the way you look at clothing and expanding the use of what’s already in your wardrobe. “Your dollar has so much power. It is really important to spend your money on brands you believe in, if you have the privilege to do so. “ Samra, owner, Cross Dressin ‘ According to Martha Ellen, the owner of Mend, a clothing repair company, buying sustainably means asking a few questions before shopping. “The first step is just to be more aware of what you are buying. Ask yourself if this is something you really want? Could you keep it for a long time? Does that make you feel good? ” Martha Ellen, Owner, Mend Whether you’ve been buying parts that have been durable for years or just getting started with the idea, you can make small changes that add up. Local sustainable fashion companies in Birmingham It’s time to make sustainable choices. Photo via Samra If you are starting your sustainable fashion journey in Birmingham, there are plenty of local resources. When you want to make intentional purchases, check out these stores with sustainably made parts. basic.: You’ve probably heard of Basic. before, for good reason. They share slow fashion pieces (AKA pieces designed to last for years, not months) and tons of information for beginners when it comes to durability.

Moody Rabbit Studios: The designer behind Moody Rabbit Studios, Megan Dean, designs and produces clothes with natural materials such as hemp.

To fix: Of course, an important part of sustainable fashion is to cut back on your shopping. Martha Ellen's business, Mend, repairs clothes so you can extend their life.

Julie maeseele : Julie's designs are local favorites. She creates tailor-made clothes so you can be sure that you will wear your pieces well.

Elidia the label: This minimalist designer makes ethical accessories that will complement any outfit you style. "I think we all know we should buy in a sustainable way, but it's about accessibility. And these Birmingham brands, they really do the damn thing. Samra Are you looking for more sustainable tips? We have what you need. What are your favorite resources for sustainable fashion in Birmingham? Let us know by tagging @BhamNow on social media.







