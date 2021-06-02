Coronavirus-induced job gap will reach 75 million in 2021: ILO – WWD

The pandemic’s upheaval at work is far from over – and its impact on fashion will be felt for a long time to come.

On Wednesday, the International Labor Organization released its “World Employment and Social Prospects: Trends 2021” which predicts that the “jobs gap” induced by the global crisis will reach 75 million in 2021, before falling to 23 million. million in 2022.

Globally, some 205 million people are expected to be unemployed in 2022, well above the level of 187 million in 2019, according to the ILO.

Geographic and demographic inequalities, increasing poverty and declining decent jobs will characterize the labor market amid the recovery from COVID-19, as will the crisis. Factors shaping the recovery include uneven access to vaccines and the limited ability of governments to sponsor fiscal stimulus amid debt and deficits.

Globally, the informal labor sector of 2 billion people in the world – think delivery men, carpool drivers, day laborers in factories and farms – remains vulnerable because they lack basic social protection. In fashion, this informal work can be found in contract tailoring and the heritage manual labor of textile artisans (many of whom are women), among other fields.

In Peru alone, informal employment in 2019 represented 70% (this number has increased amid the pandemic) of the total labor force, according to the International Labor Organization.

Slow fashion brands like Orenda Tribe, AGAATI and Escvdo, owned by indigenous people, have shown how to sustainably integrate the livelihoods of artisans at the center of their business. But many others did not.

Already, millions of garment workers around the world, most of them women of color, have lost their jobs. The ILO has confirmed data known to organizations like UN Women and the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics – women (and women of color in particular) are bearing the brunt of the unemployment crisis and assuming the roles servants of society because of the deadlock in the crisis. .

“Working from home generally allows more multitasking among women, who unfortunately are still categorized in the traditional domestic and child-rearing roles that society assigns to them,” Daniel Huby, Escvdo Business Manager, told WWD . “We believe that financial independence and stability is one of the most effective ways to tackle inequality, and this is one of the reasons we choose to work primarily with women.

Women saw their employment fall by 5% in 2020 against 3.9% for men, according to the ILO. Young people have also been affected.

“Recovery from COVID-19 is not just a health issue,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “The serious damage to economies and societies must also be overcome. Without a deliberate effort to accelerate the creation of decent jobs, and support the most vulnerable members of society and the recovery of the hardest-hit economic sectors, the lingering effects of the pandemic could accompany us for years in the form of human losses and economic potential and increased poverty and inequalities.

Ryder calls for a “comprehensive and coordinated strategy, based on people-centered policies and supported by action and funding,” as detailed in the report.

In April 2020, a “call to action” was drawn up by fashion brands and the ILO because “the priority must be to support businesses and protect workers,” Ryder said.

In October, the Call to Action reported nearly € 125 million in cash transfers to help garment workers and for broader support to the sector in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia and Ethiopia. Indonesia.

Yet recent reports from the nonprofits Worker Rights Consortium, Asia Floor Wage Alliance and Remake indicate that garment factories are experiencing a new wave of requests for discounts and order cancellations in India, Pakistan and Cambodia, among other things, due to “irresponsible purchasing practices”, according to AFWA.

As the ILO has noted, “strengthening the institutional foundations necessary for inclusive, sustainable and resilient economic growth and development” remains integral to job recovery, and fashion is no different.

Before this recovery, supply chains could still face bottlenecks and shortages. And because consumers will be watching the rebound carefully, shortcuts that threaten the well-being of workers will not go smoothly.

In a May survey by investment bank Stifel, which included responses from nearly 5,000 US consumers, the majority – 60% – said “fair compensation and benefits” was a priority. Support for racial equality and local environments and ecosystems was also strongly preferred.

All is going well, the ILO predicts the global employment recovery to accelerate in the second half of 2021, although it does not expect a full recovery until 2023.

