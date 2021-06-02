MONROVIA –
Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group said a fashion clothing company would establish a distribution center at Westpoint Business Park in Monrovia. California-based Deckers Brands will build a 507,600 square foot logistics facility for its Midwestern distribution and logistics center.

Ambrose says this is the second company to lease space in the new business park along Interstate 70 near the Hendricks County-Morgan County line. Deckers Brands Joins Love’s Truck Solutions as First Two Operations at Westpoint

Ambrose says she is currently working with Deckers to make their construction energy efficient.

“Deckers demonstrates their company values ​​and commitment to sustainability by pursuing LEED Silver certification, and we are proud to partner with them in this effort,” said Ambrose, Executive Vice President of Development Grant Goldman.

Goldman says he expects strong demand to continue as construction progresses on the rest of the park. Ambrose plans to open Building III in the park, a 646,000 square foot speculative warehouse in June. It will be ready for installation by December and will be completed early next year.

Ambrose has announced plans to construct up to 10 Class A distribution buildings at Westpoint Business Park, totaling more than six million square feet.