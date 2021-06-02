I just wanna dress like Kim Possible this summer





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Everett Collection, Getty Images Back in fourth grade I was playing Lizzie McGuires Outfit Design Set every day after school. The game lets you dress up a virtual Hilary Duff in Y2K style combinations: matching prints, low rise pants, platform thongs, butterfly accessories. Recently I realized I was playing the same game as an adult, but this time it’s in the online shopping carts. The aesthetic I’m looking for right now is the 2000s Disney star. Lizzie McGuire is not my only inspiration. In fact, Kim possible is probably more of a guide, because all I want is cargo pants. These large pockets are especially useful for Hot Vaxx Summer who wants to carry a bag while breaking it down on the dance floor? With brands like Lisa Says Gah, Paloma Wool, Charlotte Knowles, and Collina Strada inspiring the quirky Y2K visuals imprinted on my brain, my mission this summer is to channel those who wore it best early on. Read on to see how you can achieve these iconic Disney character looks. Technically, Kim is wearing a short faux turtleneck, but I love the sparkle of that halter neckline. Available in SL sizes. Make up for it with loose, comfortable cargo pants. Available in sizes 018. And finish it off with a pair of sleek and sexy heels. While Kim Possible didn’t save the world in mules, these will definitely help you conquer any missions you find yourself in. There is something in the mesh that I always gravitate towards. This top is already colorful, but you can make it even brighter by layering it on a bra in a different shade. Available in XSL sizes. Lizzie McGuire was the queen of mixing and matching prints and patterns, while sporting butterfly clips in her hair. These party pants are perfect for wearing any Y2K look. Available in size S and L. As soon as I found them, I knew it was them! Remember how the animated version of Lizzie always wore orange platforms? These are similar, but the thong style makes them easier to walk on. This top speaks to both Kim and animated Lizzie. The cropped racerback style is perfect for a day on the town. Available in S3XL sizes. I know low rise jeans look scary after years of being high waisted, but it’s time to let our navels breathe. I think Kim and Lizzie would approve of this post as well. Available in sizes 2636. These bandana print clogs give me school dance shoes from the early 2000s, but why not wear them for brunch next weekend? While it’s definitely not Kim Possibles’ utility belt, it still gives me early 2000s mom vibes a cute match with daddy jeans. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and Privacy notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos