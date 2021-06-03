Buy Carhartt leggings, shirts from the Force line, get 25% off

For those who put their heart and their back into their work, this sale is for you.

Carhartt knows what it’s like to have an honest day’s work and wants to help keep you clean, dry and ready to face the day with their Carhartt Force collection.

Best of all, they’re offering 25% off the entire Force line from June 2 to June 20, no code needed. Not only that, but as part of their summer sale they are also offering 25% off shorts and accessories and 15% off boots to really help you revamp your entire workwear wardrobe. .

If you are not familiar with the collection, Force and all the gear under this umbrella have been made with features and fabrics that make a hard day’s work in the sun much more manageable, including combating the stains, quick and easy drying – wearable clothing ranging from shirts and leggings to boots and accessories.

“Carhartt Force gear lets you stay ahead of the game so the day doesn’t get ahead of you. With Stain Breaker and FastDry, our rugged Force gear keeps you dry by wicking away sweat to keep you comfortable all day while fighting odors and stains. reads the Force collection page on the Carhartt site. “Whether it’s t-shirts, moisture-wicking underwear, thermal garments or the socks you need, Carhartt Force gear will do its job so you can do yours and yours. surpass all.

Since the collection is quite extensive, we’ve narrowed it down to some of our favorites covering both men’s and women’s items and a few accessories that you can add to your cart. Make sure to shop before June 20 for the best deals and then leave the rest to Carhartt after all, the only thing you should focus on is getting back to work knowing comfortable, functional and fashionable gear. are on their way to your door.

Carhartt

The basic tee is a staple in any working man’s wardrobe, but this one is anything but boring.

Delmont Short Sleeves are available in all new colors, including the green above, to match any work pants or uniform. No matter what you choose, they’re all made with FastDry technology that wicks away sweat and leaves you cool and dry. The shirt is available in standard and large and large sizes, to comfortably fit most body types.

Carhartt

Early in the morning and late at night, it is important to lay down at work.

This hoodie is a perfect bet, as it’s easy to put on and take off with a full zipper and made from the same FastDry fabric as the matching shirt above to keep you dry and comfortable. It also comes with StainBreaker technology to repel job stains before you can get to the laundromat. The hoodie is available in four colors and varies in size from a small to a 4XL in extended size.

Carhartt

Leggings are a working girl’s best friend.

These utility leggings will also be your best friend, as they’re lightweight enough to keep you cool on the job but protect your legs from the elements. Not only do they feature FastDry technology to combat sweat, but they’re also made with Rugged Flex, which folds and moves with you. They are available in black or brown and range in size from a women’s XS to 3X in extended size.

Carhartt

You can relax knowing your work shorts are work-ready and comfortable all day long.

These shorts are available in gray or beige and fall just above the knee for most men. They’re also fully equipped with Rugged Flex stretch technology and FastDry quick-drying, so they move with you but don’t sweat with you. They range in size from 28 to 44 for men, with a fit guide on the site to help you out.

Broxton Cargo Shorts, starting at $ 37.49 (initially $ 49.99 to $ 54.99)

Carhartt

Forget the tool belt when these shorts have so many pockets.

The Broxton Cargo Short is a great option when it’s too hot for cargo pants, but you still need extra pockets. They are now available in more colors, including the tan above, dark brown, and two different shades of gray. Regardless of the color, they have the same Rugged Flex and FastDry features that make them a staple in your work wardrobe.

Carhartt

We’ll never forget how amazing the combinations are, but we’ll keep it short.

These cargo shortalls are amazing for summer because they keep arms and legs cool, but have the same front storage pocket and easily adjustable shoulder straps that classic jumpsuit lovers love. They are classic Carhartt brown in color and range from XS to 2XL.

Carhartt

For when you need a little more room to carry than what your cargo shorts give you, this backpack is the next best thing.

Sold in Carhartt brown as well as black or mossy oak camouflage pattern, the pack is unisex and ideal for indoor and outdoor work. Its water-repellent exterior helps keep your stuff dry, while the padded shoulder straps and mesh back keep you dry even if it’s not raining.

Carhartt

This list wouldn’t be complete without a work boot.

The Ground Force boot is truly one of a kind, with all the features you need in a quality shoe. The brown and black boot is made of oil tanned leather which is both durable and comfortable when you break them and form on your foot. In addition to the countless other features of the site, they are also waterproof thanks to Storm Defender technology that keeps feet dry but able to breathe to prevent overheating.