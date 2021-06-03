What Cruella is wrong and strangely about fashion





Disney’s last origin story, Cruel, begins with a long prologue plunging into the childhood of Cruella, all the way back when she was only Estella. Born with a tuft of black and white hair and a fiery temper, this slightly overly long introductory passage installs Cruella’s lifelong hatred of Dalmatians after a trio of dogs pushed her mother off a cliff to her death. . (Yes, that’s really how they put it.) On their way to London, our protagonist or antagonist, depending on how you look, she’s picked up on a park bench by the pair of petty criminals who will become possibly his henchmen. With it, we look forward to meeting her as a young lady, played with a delightfully hard-hitting British accent by Emma Stone, as she takes her first steps towards her dream of becoming a fashion designer with a job in the legendary grand Libertys store in London. . While much of the job is cleaning the toilets and being reprimanded by its haughty manager, Cruellas has his eyes set on the prize: redesigning staid display cases, which feature Biba-esque dresses and floppy sun hats that are reminiscent of the film’s time setting, which is around the end of the Swinging Sixties. After stitching up a whiskey bottle, Cruella rips the dress to include a dramatic skirt crafted from layers of gathered newspaper, marking her renegade design spirit as more in keeping with the punk scene that erupted in London in the ’70s. He caught the attention of the greatest designer of his time, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who immediately hired Cruella to work in his studio. As a designer, Cruellas’ signatures are set with a look that fuses the bustiers and deconstructed bustles that propelled Vivienne Westwood to fame with the Duchampian spirit of John Gallianos Dior newspaper prints; and, by extension, the newspapers printed by the first true fashion provocateur of the 20th century, Elsa Schiaparelli. With help from the playful costumes of Jenny Beavans whose Oscar-winning work has lit up the screen in everything from dramas from the Merchant-Ivory period to the 2015s Mad Max: Fury Roadhe makes a point of wearing his respect for fashion history on his sleeve, even when the timeline of where exactly he places Cruellas’ aesthetic is confused. (That’s understandable, given that this is clearly an attitude rather than perfect historical accuracy.) These various references to fashion history aside, however, the first scene in which Cruella presents a dress at the Baroness’s studio makes it clear that the film isn’t afraid to rely on larger clichés on industry. The baroness browses a line of sample dresses, each designer nervously standing alongside their model, before launching into a barrage of withered bashing. Disturbed idiot… well, you’re fired, says Thompson, who clearly has the time of his life hammering him like an acid-tongued boss from hell. Reaching Cruellas ‘robe, she uses a scalpel to slice off his back, slashing Cruellas’ arm in the process and drawing blood, before reluctantly complimenting the robe. Instead of calling for a first aid kit, however, she holds up Cruella’s bleeding wrist and asks her fabric department if they can get hold of a textile in that particular shade of red. (Consider Thompson to be a walking, talking manifestation of the Gas Lamp, Guardian, and Boss meme.)

