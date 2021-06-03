tie-dye, pastels, knits and more

This year, TikTok has already convinced us to buy “butt lift” leggings, heavenly decoration and some incredibly affordable makeup finds. However, if you thought you were done scrolling and shopping, wait until you see the summer fashion trends that are blowing user pages for you.

According to the trendsetters on the app, it’s not just flowers and pops of color in the closets this season. Vivid patterns and hues like tie-dye, tropical prints and sherbet tones are in the spotlight video after video. A few unexpected styles are also expected to grace the clothes racks of many stores, including cutout tops, track shorts, and even a throwback to ’90s fashion: bucket hats.

If you’re ready to dress your best for the summer, we’ve rounded up TikTok’s hottest fashion trends for every body shape and style that we think you’ll want to add to cart ASAP. For quick access to the trend you are looking for, click on the links below.

Tie-dye

Scorching Multicolor Tie-Dye Midi Dress

Comfortable and elegant, this sleeveless midi dress is a tie-dye dream. We don’t know what we like the most: the combination of navy blue and green colors or the pockets!

US Polo Assn. Tie-dye polo shirt

Preppy and perfect for summer, this eye-catching tie-dye polo shirt is ideal for anyone looking to add a splash of pink to their wardrobe.

Protect your skin from the sun’s rays while looking stylish with this tie-dye pink swimsuit.

Rue 21 navy tie-dye romper

This lightweight navy romper is perfect for hot summer days. Give your curves a moment with a little help from the cinched waist or loosen the adjustable straps for a more comfortable fit.

Eliza High Waist Biker Shorts

The biker shorts trend is here to stay, so opt for this tie-dye light blue pair from Francesca to stay on trend this season.

High Monterey

This extra-soft tie-dye sweater top is perfect as a lightweight layer to have on cooler summer nights.

Cutouts and keyholes

Printed Off The Shoulder Top

This bold top features a subtle cutout shape on the shoulders and is available in two bold animal prints. The lightweight material also makes it a great summer shirt option.

Turn heads at the beach or the pool with this peach peek-a-boo swimsuit top, available at Walmart.

Gray Leopard Georgette Chainlink Tank Top

Featuring a small keyhole cutout at the neckline and a fun leopard print, this soft halter tank top pairs well with jeans for a date or your favorite shorts for a more casual look.

Sutton Shabby Chic Top

A delicate floral cutout is the star of this embroidered summer top by Shabby Chic. The ruffled sleeves and elegant lace neckline are also noteworthy.

Francesca Trina sweetheart bodysuit

Perfect to pair with a flowy summer skirt or high waisted shorts, this cutout bodysuit is a must-have summer wardrobe buy.

Paola Tank Top Pistol

We love the subtle cuts on the shoulders of this white tank top. All you need is a good pair of jeans and trendy jewelry to complete the look!

Summer knitwear

Torrid Crew Waffle Knit T-Shirt

Tie-dye and knitted, this crew neck t-shirt is comfortable and perfectly stylish for summer.

Tank top Adella de Francesca

Multicolored and totally in tune with the times, this mesh tank top gives off great summer vibes. The crochet fabric and pastel shades are made for walks along the beach at sunset.

ASOS YAS Petite Knit Top

We’re excited that knits are on trend this season so we have more reasons to wear the bold shoulders in this pale pink mock neck top.

Mango open-knit top

Whether you love it for the scalloped hem, mother of pearl buttons, or the gorgeous green and blue tone options, there’s always no reason do not to add it to your summer fashion.

Tracksuit shorts

Yummie Baby French Fleece Shorts

These French terry shorts are super soft, include a drawstring waistband and even pockets!

Function meets fashion in these affordable track shorts from Target. They are available in five colors and are made from a breathable recycled polyester.

Rue21 track shorts

Made from 100% polyester and available in more colors than you can imagine, these stretch fleece shorts are a great addition to your “cozy summer clothes” collection.

Marina Z Supply Washed Shorts

You’ll love the soft fabric, adjustable waist, and relaxed fit of these fleece shorts to keep you comfy while running errands or just lounging on the sofa all day.

4 Thought Birdie Threads Rolled Hem Shorts

We love the subtle rolled hem of these stylish sweatshirts. We also appreciate the positive impact of this piece on the environment since it is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.

Women’s terrycloth shorts

These stretchy shorts are incredibly soft and have stylish scalloped side seams. The moisture-wicking material also makes them perfect for staying active.

Do loungewear never go out of style? Not when it’s designed with a pastel tie-dye pattern, extra comfortable material and roomy front pockets!

Pastels and Sorbets

Small Vera Bradley Crossbody Bag

Part of the new recycled cotton collection from Vera Bradley, these shoulder bags come in several pastel colors and will soon be available in a tropical print.

Richer Poorer Women’s Easy Tank Top

We love a full pink top, but the mauve tone of this Richer Poorer tank top gives us a romantic summer vibe.

Long mint daisy knit shorts

These perfectly pastel mesh midi shorts from Rue 21 are a perfect way to incorporate lighter colors into your summer wardrobe.

Don’t know what to wear? You can never go wrong with a t-shirt dress. In fact, we recommend this ribbed option from BP., Which is made from a stretchy fabric and features a subtle but sassy mini slit on the front.

Bucket hats

Rue21 terry knit bob

This Rue 21 terry knit bob is available in a variety of colors and costs just $ 11!

Bob Dippin ‘Daisy’s Midsummer

This sleek bob hat comes in eight bright, summery colors and has a solid brim to protect the eyes from the sun.

This canvas bob hat is good to have on hand on extremely sunny days to keep your head cool and protected. Plus, the floral pattern options are super stylish!

Get two styles in one with this reversible bob from Coolibar, crafted from sun-protective fabric and designed with a “completely crushable” construction for travel.

This stylish adjustable waist sun hat has a drawstring closure to ensure the best fit.

The sunny tie-dye hue of this Wild Fable bob is all the rage for summer 2021. Its flexible material also allows it to be safely stored in a crowded beach bag, it won’t lose its shape!

Tropical prints

Francesca Ava Tropical Print Kimono

This colorful and lightweight kimono is the perfect tropical print addition to any summer wardrobe.

Palm tree jogging strip

Comfort meets style with these Z Supply jogging pants, featuring palm-fronted palms and crafted with beautiful sage green Loop Terry fabric.

This beautiful palm print tunic by Nina Parker is part of the designer’s new plus size line for Macy’s.

Elle Palm Pullover

Cozy up on chilly summer nights with this stylish palm tree print sweatshirt.

Tropical floral print shorts

These tropical print shorts from Rue 21 are affordable and lightweight.

Sage green

Myrine ruffled straight mini dress

This lightweight summer dress comes in the perfect shade of sage green. Dress it up with a nice chunky heel or down with a light denim jacket.

so fine romper

Shabby Chic’s ultra-soft romper features a chic scoop neck, elastic waistband and gathered front. Plus, this seagrass shade belongs in everyone’s summer wardrobe.

Creston Shorts

These linen shorts are a summer staple. We’re obsessed with the relaxed cuff hem!

Active Crop Regular Fit Joggers

Stay stylish and comfy in these sage green jogging pants, made from a soft French terrycloth.

Short-sleeved cropped cardigan

Simple yet elegant, this cropped cardigan comes in the perfect shade of sage green and will pair perfectly with high waisted pants.

