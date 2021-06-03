High school student accused of breaking graduation dress code with his shoes — so teacher changed with him





Daverius Peters told CNN he showed up for high school graduation wearing a pair of black leather Alexander McQueen shoes, ready to cross the stage to graduate when he was arrested , at the door. The faculty member informed him that his shoes violated the dress code and that he would not be allowed to receive his own graduation ceremony.

According to Peters, students were required to wear dark-colored dress shoes and were not allowed to wear slippers, sneakers or open-toed shoes. He thought his shoes met the requirements.

He started pacing and immediately spotted another teacher, John Butler, who had mentored him several times throughout his high school career. Butler’s daughter was also a graduate and he was expecting his wife when Peters frantically approached him.

“I said to Mr. John, ‘Mr. John, she said I couldn’t graduate and walk across the stage because of my shoes,” said Peters. Butler was confused by the situation, telling CNN that he then escorted Peters to the door in hopes of clearing up the misunderstanding. Unfortunately, the faculty member still did not allow Peters to enter the ceremony. “At that point, I didn’t have time to get upset or go back and forth with her – that was a no-brainer,” Butler said. Butler took off his shoes, two sizes too large for Peters, which the elder graciously accepted. The teacher let him in with just a few minutes before they started the ceremony, and Butler attended the ceremony barefoot. “You don’t stop a child from graduating from high school, already the most important moment in his life at that time, you don’t take it off for something as small as shoes – and that’s exactly what was going to happen, ”Butler said. Getting the shoes brought back the joy of the day Peters said he was embarrassed, but getting Bulter’s shoes brought back the joy of the day. “It was nice to walk across the stage and hear everyone say my name,” said Peters. As he walked around the stage, curling his toes to keep the chunky shoes from falling off, Peters’ mother Jima Smith told CNN she didn’t even know it was her son. “I see him glide across the stage and I wonder, ‘Who is he wearing shoes from?’” Smith said. Peters didn’t even tell his mother what happened until recently, and Smith said she was heartbroken by what happened to her son. “I was completely in disbelief of everything that happened, and I had no idea my kid had been through all of these things fighting to graduate,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen to any child, parent or teacher, period – it puts us all in a bad spot.” The school acknowledges the situation, and Stevie Crovetto, director of public information for St. Charles Parish public schools, said in a statement to CNN that they are looking to revise the dress code for graduation. “We appreciate this being brought to our attention so that we can continue our work towards more inclusive and equitable practices. We applaud Mr. Butler for his kind gesture and selfless act,” the statement said. “I am so grateful that it was Mr. John Butler who was there to save my child’s day,” Smith said. “I am so grateful for him.”

