Emma Frost’s New Outfit Is Dangerous For All The Wrong Reasons





While Emma Frost is no newbie to bold outfits, her new look may make the cake the most dangerously revealing yet.

Warning: Spoilers for Marauders # 21 forward! Krakoa’s Hellfire Gala Night is finally here, and with it, see everyone’s black outfits in action, including Emma Frostthe first boldly revealing set of Marauders # 21. While she’s not new to wielding outrageous outfits and participating in the most extravagant things in life, the number one in three outfit for the night’s events turned out to be particularly eye-catching. Marvel has created a huge buzz around the Hellfire Gala event and what it will mean for the entire X-Men franchise as a whole. Marvel marketed it as the start of a new era in the X-Men comics, as a reset for mutant genre and their place in the Marvel Universe. Its events are spread across twelve different titles, allowing readers to see it unfold from a multitude of perspectives. The cross-title format and spaced out releases leave plenty of room for cliffhangers, lingering questions, anticipation, and most importantly, fashion. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: New X-Men Costume Sparks Romance Ahead of Hellfire Gala The creative team behindMarauders # 21consists of Garry Duggan, Matteo Lolli, Edgar Delgado, Cory Petit and Tom Muller. The number makes a big opening act: full of excitement, comedic moments and welcome extravagance, but one particular aspect of the night raises eyebrows and it’s a costume. Emma Frost is the de facto leader of the Hellfire Gala. And as the boss in charge, as well as a mutant who has always been in touch with her femininity and fashion, she gave herself three huge costume changes, designed by Krakoa’s own Jumbo Carnation, to mark different chapters. of the night. The first of these is a loose, high waisted, loose fur dress with a large X-shaped chest window. This is the kind of outfit that leaves Frostvery vulnerable to a number of wardrobe malfunctions, and during an event intended to promote diplomacy, these malfunctions could prompt an international incident. As bad as it was, at least Susan Storm’s breast window costume was snug to keep her from drifting, but Emma Frost’s puffy outfit doesn’t have the same kind of built-in security. Its design exudes anxiety. A strong gust of wind and she would have a Janet Jackson crash at Super Bowl level on her hands. At least she has a save that can save her from a rather embarrassing and unexpectedly revealing moment. The giant, ample breasted window doesn’t want to stay perfectly centered? The dress changes and the leg slit suddenly gets a little higher than desired? No worries, its diamond shape got it back, or in this case, its front. Hellfire Gala is meant to be a night of diplomacy, not scandal: focus on supposed to be. Of course, given the nature of the event, the variety of people in attendance, and the general nature of major comedic events never going as planned, this was never going to be without scandal. One thing is certain, Marauders # 21, and Emma Frost‘s boob window, did a fantastic job of kicking off the spectacular event and it will be exciting to see what’s left in store. Next: Theory: X-Mens Hellfire Gala Will Be The Red Wedding Of Wonders Beta Ray Bill’s new weapon puts Thor’s Infinity hatchet to shame

