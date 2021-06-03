Cecil Ray’s boldest country looks from 2021





Cecil Ray has been arrested, so he’s a controversial American Idol alumnus. When he’s not in hot water, he shows off his personal style online.

Throughout his time on American Idol, Cecil Ray has made some bold fashion statements, and we’re here to share his fashion highlights. Before becoming infamous due to his burglary and alleged assaults, he was known for his nervous presence on stage and for being dubbed the Justin Bieber country by Justice Katy Perry. Of course, he was also known for his country dress style. From his audition to his departure, he wore a number of distinctive outfits. For his audition in Ojai, California, the Texas native sang Talkin Tennessee,which suited his southern drawl perfectly. While performing the song, he wore a bright yellow sweater accented with a long silver chain. The chain featured a cross pendant. The southerner also wore a pair of straight-leg jeans and brown cowboy boots. During his home footage, Cecil was also seen in a blue and white gingham check shirt with buttons. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: American Idol: The Biggest Scandals In Show History He maintained the blue theme during Hollywood week. He wore jeans from head to toe. The 20-year-old wore a light blue denim jacket over a burgundy collared shirt. Once again, he chose jeans, his cross collar and cowboy boots. Sometimes Cecils’ fashion choices were a bit more tame. When he sang Tracy Lawrence’s Paint Me a Birmingham, he donned a black t-shirt, light gray jeans, and the expected cowboy boots. In his chance to reach the top 24, Cecil wore a blue and brown outfit. His t-shirt and jeans were almost the same indigo shade, while his brown jacket matched his shoes. Later that day, he posted a photo of himself from the show on his@cecilrayofficial Instagram. In the photo, he was wearing what appears to be a white plaid shirt with brown, green and orange accents. The brown jacket and iconic boots accompanied the outfit, and a pair of jeans tied the whole look together. Other Instagram outfits include her white and red striped tee, paired with light blue denim pants. Cecil gave fans a 360-degree look at the outfit during Golden Hour and in the shade. It was during his last appearance on American Idol that he was wearing perhaps the most daring outfit of all. He posted a mirror selfie of himself in a tan shirt with a print. The shirt featured red flowers and parrots. He told his followers, My American Idol trip may have [come] at one end .. But I couldn’t be more grateful for the path I am on now thanks to all who believed in me! Since news of his alleged attack on his girlfriend came out, the fans really reacted. Cecil was arrested but released on $ 15,000 bail. He first said American Idol that he wanted to give his daughter the good life he never had. However, a loud voice and trendy outfits might not be enough to make this happen. Next: American Idol: How Chayce Beckham’s Zodiac Sign Matches Her Personality 90 day fianc: Julia Trubkina reveals makeover after bitter loss of Maxim

About the Author JM Hughes

(29 articles published)

JM Hughes graduated from the Class of 2020 from Southern Connecticut. Previously, she worked for the Southern News as a reporter and editor. Currently, she is a writer for Screen Rant, YouTuber, dog lover, and love book reader. More from JM Hughes







