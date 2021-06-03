This freezer dress will keep you cool all summer long.

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Although this content is independently written by our editors, we may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page or other compensation. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Stay cool this summer in the Freezer Dress III from Columbia Sportswear. (Photo: Amazon)

We all love an airy dress. It catches the wind just when you thought you were sweating, cooling you off and reminding you why summer is all about. Plus, slip one on and you’ve got an instant outfit that requires no effort. What could be better than that? A dress with integrated cooling technologyThat’s what.

Columbia Sportswear’s Freezer III Dress sells for $ 50 with select styles and sizes now reduced to $ 30! and Amazon buyers love it. The number one best-selling “Women’s Leisure Dress”, it has a universally flattering flared silhouette and is made from a UVA and UVB blocking material that also wicks moisture away from the body, keeping you cool, dry and comfortable. The super cute dress is available in a variety of colors and patterns and sizes XS to 3X. Read on to find out what buyers have to say.

Buy it: Columbia Freezer III Dress for Women, $ 30- $ 50, amazon.com

The soft and feminine Tiki Pink Waterbrush print is on sale for $ 30. (Photo: Amazon)

Accentuate the good things

It’s hard to find a dress that really highlights the parts of your body that you feel good in and … toned down the rest. This dress, shall we say, smoothes the rough edges.

One reviewer praised: If a dress can turn a sad old baby boomer into a happy fashion model, it must have supernatural powers, right ?! No gaping armholes, no loose neckline, no pulling on the hips. Everyone deserves to feel this magnificent!

This daytime version of the little black dress, at $ 50, looks great with sneakers. (Photo: Amazon)

Simplicity at its best

This dress is understated in the best possible way especially in black.

A versatile dress perfect for the minimalist woman, wrote a happy buyer. I searched high and low for a stunning basic dress that comes down to nothing, can be dressed high or low, isn’t too short, I can wear my usual bra with it, is flattering and comfortable. Ladies, this is it.

We love this Collegiate Navy Kona print, $ 50. (Photo: Amazon)

Odor resistant

Don’t think of a dress as suitable for exercise? Maybe you should think again. I’ll always walk in my dress from now on, added another five star review. I backpacked warm western Colorado for a week. Because we were going to be ultralight, I wore this dress every day. Even though I could only wash it with water, it didn’t smell. It was comfortable and breathable.

Another reviewer vouches for its cooling technology after taking it on a trip to a warm place. I took this dress on a two week trip to Sri Lanka, and it was exactly what I needed. The fabric is very cool and comfortable, and it feels like you are hardly wearing anything, they wrote. Ideal in hot and humid weather. It’s the perfect thing to put on when you want to be cool and look slightly in shape.

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.

