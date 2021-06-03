The latest fashion collaborations, launches and drops of June 2021





We’re diving into June this month celebrating pride, while dressing for the beach and beyond. From eBay’s newest handbag authentication program to Versace’s Pride’s collaboration with Lady Gaga, June offers a promising look at summer to dress and show off. Stay tuned for updates, we continue to update our gallery throughout the month with the latest fashion drops, collaborations and more.

1 eBay Launches Handbag Authenticity Guarantee Who: eBay What: Authenticity guarantee of the handbag Or: Online at eBay.com Why: To this day, eBay is still one of the largest online resale marketplaces; They estimate that a luxury handbag is sold every twelve seconds on their website. They added authentication for watches and sneakers last year, so it’s a natural progression to finally include luxury handbags. The bags included in the program will undergo an intensive physical examination as well as advanced technological processes to determine their authenticity. After their approval, a unique authentication card and tag are included with the purchase, making every purchase hassle-free. SEE MORE 2 MyTheresa launches the Jacqueumus summer capsule Who: My Therese What: Collaboration capsule with Jacquemus Or: Online only on MyTheresa.com Why: French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has developed a signature aesthetic rooted in feminine, French and alluring silhouettes and fabrics. Online retailer MyTheresa is launching an exclusive Jacquemus 13-piece capsule collection just in time for the warmer months of the year. Jacquemus’ classic colourways of bright orange and hot pink come to life in linen blazers, shorts, short shirts, knits and mini dresses that are breathable, sexy and go easily from the beach to the bar. The iconic Chiquito bag is also reinvented in these two colors to complete the fantasy of the French girl. BUY NOW 3 Versace launches capsule with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation Who: Versace x The Born This Way Foundation What: The Born This Way Foundation x Versace capsule collection Or: On Versace.com and in select Versace stores Why: Donatella and Maison Versace team up with Lady Gaga to commemorate the Born like this 10th anniversary of the album. The launch of the limited-edition t-shirt and beret will see a portion of sales go to the Born This Way Foundation, Gaga’s nonprofit that supports vulnerable youth and LGBTQIA + communities across America. The designs feature the Versace logo in the colors of pride to celebrate the brand’s continued alliance with the LGBTQIA + community, just in time for Pride Month in June. BUY NOW 4 Michael Kors launches Pride 2021 rainbow patch t-shirt Who: Michael kors What: Pride 2021 collection t-shirt with rainbow patch Or: In Michael Kors stores worldwide and online Why: In honor of Pride Month, Michael Kors is launching a capsule collection of items that reflect the joy of the LGBTQIA + community. The collection’s rainbow patch t-shirt directly benefits OutRight Action International, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the organization. OutRight is an organization recognized by the United Nations for its work at the international, regional and national levels to research, document, defend and advance the human rights of LGBTQIA + people around the world. They are committed to uplifting and improving the lives of those who experience abuse and discrimination because of their gender identity, sexual orientation and gender expression. BUY NOW Kevin leblanc

Kevin LeBlanc is the fashion associate of ELLE magazine.

