Rihanna wears a SHEER dress over her own Savage x Fenty underwear

Rihannasure knows how to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The Diamonds singer took advantage of her own design for the cover of Vogue Italy this week. The viewer, 33, wore underwear under a see-through dress that left little to the imagination in a photo she took of herself.

The cover comes after her six-month-old stepson, A $ AP Rocky – who once had a romance with Kendall Jenner – told GQ that the songbird was “the good one.”

Showstopper: Rihanna knows how to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The Diamonds singer took to her own designs for the cover of Vogue Italy this week. The viewer, 33, wore tights and underwear with strappy heels in a photo she styled and took herself

The star was perfectly posed with one leg forward as she stripped off the outrageous outfit for the “Do It Yourself” number.

The Barbados-born beauty wore the long sheer black dress confidently even though it exposed the pies on her chest and little panties.

The mermaid added heels whose thongs crossed to above her knee.

Rihanna wore her hair short and wore heavy black and tan makeup as she flaunted her many tattoos.

Nailed: The star was perfectly posed with one leg forward as she stripped off the outrageous outfit for the “Do It Yourself” number. The Barbados-born beauty wore the long sheer black dress confidently even as she exposed the pies on her chest and little panties

Vogue Italy’s Instagram account had more information.

“On set, Rihanna simultaneously played artist and muse, observer and observed, director and character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist,” he said. -it been shared.

“Released on June 4. “

This week, Rihanna was spotted leaving the house of her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, and the very private rapper recently revealed more details about the relationship in an interview with GQ.

“The love of my life … my lady,” he said of Rihanna in the publication.

By she! She took the photo and styled the set and there was also a credit to artist Stephen Galloway

The two had fueled romance rumors for years, but things seemed to be getting official during the pandemic as they were spotted on outings in LA and New York as well as on a PDA-packed vacation before the New Year.

Although Rihanna was silent on the details, Rocky couldn’t help but gush at her in the interview, adding that she was “the right one.”

“It’s so much better when you have the One,” he said of a relationship. “She probably represents, like, a million of the rest. I think when you know, you know,” now: it’s her.

Eternal thing: “She probably represents, like, a million of the rest. “I think when you know, you know,” rapper Goldie told GQ

On Tuesday, Rihanna modeled a new lace lingerie set from her Fenty line.

She showcased her enviable physique to perfection, including her stunning cleavage and tattooed butt.

The makeup mogul let the trio of images speak as she remarked, “I’ve been thinking about a legend for 3 minutes… I have nothing to say.”

The stylized photoshoot featured the Umbrella singer standing in the lace tangerine ensemble that featured a strapless bustier and a high waisted thong.

Warm up: Rihanna ignited Instagram as she modeled a new lace lingerie set from her Fenty line on Tuesday

One image showed her seductively resting her knee on the arm of a sofa as she touched her stomach, and in another, she leaned into the side pose while resting her hand on her hip.

But of the trio, the photo that delighted her 97 million followers was the cheeky snap in which she showed off her butt.

The post garnered comments from fans and friends as rapper Theophilus London wrote, “Go crazy sis!” And model Stella Maxwell commented with a fiery emoji.

Lil Nas X wrote, “Yeah, that’s the one,” while Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko and Zoe Saldana praised the hand emojis.