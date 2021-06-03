Chinatown Pretty showcases the unexpected and cheerful fashion of older Asian Americans

When Valerie Luu was writing in her diary at a cafe in San Francisco’s Chinatown, she saw an elderly woman get off at a bus stop wearing a pair of jade-speckled Keds sneakers. For weeks, she saw her, mesmerized by her shiny shoes and patterned two-piece outfit, but never caught the woman’s name.

Months later, during a 2015 Lunar New Year festival, Luu, 33, and her friend, photographer Andria Lo, 39, met her. They learned her name was Manning Yeung Tam, had lived in the community for 19 years and found her shoes at a nearby store. She loved them so much that she bought 10 pairs. Tam also showed off her jade earrings, which she received as a gift in China when she got married at 16.

A photo of Tam would later become the cover of “Pretty China”, a book by Luu and Lo published last year that features over a hundred portraits and stories of the lively street styles of the elderly who live and shop in Chinatowns across North America.

“Chinatown Pretty” consists of portraits of Asian seniors across North America. Chronicle Books

“Andria and I had a very visceral reaction every time we were in Chinatown. We were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen her shoes? “and, ‘Did you see that supreme hat on that grandma?'” Luu told NBC Asian America. “So it was really a curiosity to know where they got their clothes and how they put together their outfits. After a while, the clothes became a gateway to learn more about their immigration stories.”

Luu and Lo coined the term “Chinatown Pretty” to describe the trendy outfits they saw senior citizens wearing in these neighborhoods. The personal project started in 2014. After a story for an online magazine, they started a blog and Instagram account to showcase outfits full of patterns, bright colors and layers, mixed with handmade or donated clothing.

The duo worked with a translator who spoke Cantonese, the main dialect of most historic Chinatown, and partnered with nonprofits such as San Francisco’s Chinatown Community Development Center. As they wandered around neighborhoods for hours, they often caught old people shopping for groceries or exercising in the park.

Writer Valerie Luu describes the outfits in “Chinatown Pretty” as unexpected, cheerful, industrious and resourceful. Andria Lo

Luu and Lo said the elderly people they interviewed often keep all the clothes given to them and repair them, and are meticulous in keeping their clothes spotless. Hats are also a wardrobe staple, many of which feature unexpected sayings or crochet details, so much so that the authors have learned to say “your hat is really beautiful” in Cantonese.

The authors said they exchange glances when they see someone they want to talk to and try to strike up a conversation and capture a portrait. The encounters, which could last just two minutes, lasted five years as they explored Chinatowns in San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Vancouver, before eventually landing a book deal.

It’s important to visually capture senior Asian Americans in this way, Luu said. She describes their outfits as unexpected, cheerful, industrious and resourceful values ​​that she believes reflect those of the community as well. The lived experiences of the older person also contribute a crucial historical perspective.

“They have lived through so much history, from the war, which often leads to their forced immigration, having to start over in a new country with a new language, and often having to undertake two to three new careers even in their old age, and then having to being part of their family or raising children in this process. It’s much more complicated, “said Luu.” But it is a testament to the resilience of the community. “

Since its release last year, Lo said the book has received a positive response. She said this reaction is likely due to the few stories on Chinatown, especially those that show Asian seniors in positive contrast to news of increasing anti-Asian hate incidents that have targeted older people.

“It’s a little weird to have more light on a project because of that, but I think people really want those kinds of stories from the neighborhood,” Lo said. “There is a large diaspora of people and there are a lot of unique stories, and we were happy to share this with more people.”

One conversation Lo said she has left is one she had with a 95-year-old retired tailor in Columbus Park in New York City in 2016. The man wore a hand-sewn hat and had added a piece of additional fabric on its collar. to protect yourself from the wind. He had also transformed his nylon bag into a shoulder bag using a thong.

Although he declined to give his name and was initially skeptical of Lo and Luu, he later said he was glad they stopped by to talk to him. He said younger generations rarely engage with him, then shared a proverb.

“The sunset is infinitely beautiful, but it signals the end of the day,” Lo and Luu recalled saying. “One day you will be old too.”

Writer Valerie Luu and photographer Andria Lo. Andria Lo

"Chinatown Pretty" is available on the author's website.

