Women go wild for this $ 450 dress from Reformation, say it’s perfect for weddings

By Sophie Haslett For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

Shoppers are going wild for a $ 450 dress that comes in eight flattering colors, and call it the “perfect dress for wedding guests” who are due to attend a ceremony in the coming months.

The Ingrid dress, by the American fashion brand Reformation, has been “wanted” an incredible 10,000 times on the LYST shopping platform.

Many bought the outfit and praised its sleek fit and relaxed romantic fit, with the color ‘Emerald’ green and pale blue ‘Celadon’ being the most popular.

The dress features adjustable straps and a fitted bodice at the top, as well as a trendy side slit, removable straps and viscose fabric.

Colors available include ‘Cherry’ red, ‘Ivory’ and ‘Blush’ pink, which many believe are ideal for bridesmaids.

The dress is dry cleaned only and available in a size 0-12.

The women on Instagram have shown how different the dress can be styled, whether you pair it with drop earrings and high heels, or with your hair down, hoops and wedges for a more bohemian look.

In its report on wedding fashion, LYST also found that people were looking for mini wedding dresses, embellished pants and rhinestone heels.

“If 2020 was the year of the Zoom wedding, 2021 will bring back the party for the newlyweds and their guests,” the report read.

Regency-inspired clothing is also suddenly in fashion, thanks to the popularity of Netflix’s Bridgerton show.

Reformation is a brand popular with celebrities around the world, from Kendall Jenner to Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for the label’s “Pineapple” dress when she explored Australia’s Fraser Island tourist spot on her trip Down Under in 2018.

The lightweight striped linen number featured a bold thigh-high slit, self-tie waist and suspender style.

