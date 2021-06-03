designer bankers, lawyers and cool dads look to





In February, New Zealand’s parliament debated whether to change its strict dress code to allow men not to wear ties (ultimately deciding to keep the mandatory tie rule). In April, the Home Office released an 11-page dress code manual for workers, specifically focused on what to wear and what not to wear at Zoom meetings. Because despite all the talk about the precariousness of the office, many are not at all relaxed. Christian Kimber on the runway with models during his show at Sydney’s Chin Chin restaurant on Tuesday. Getty Images Kimber, who started designing with graphic designers and architects in mind, but now has a very large following, knows this better than anyone. When you start to conceive, what do you think I like? Mr Kimber said. And then when you start selling you ask yourself: what does my client want? What are they looking for? For Mr. Kimbers’ clients, who he says includes everyone from lawyers and bankers who come to buy their entire wardrobe, to cool dads looking for a nice shirt, to ambitious shoppers. who come in and out, want to look and feel great, with the ability to dress their style up and down any day. It’s less about dressing after the pandemic, he says, and more about dressing for a day that can encompass many occasions. Dress codes changed before COVID, Mr. Kimber said. Working from home has accelerated this. Now it is about dressing for your day rather than following the black suit guideline. We have men who wear soft blazers, sports jackets to work, because they want to look good, but they can run around with their kids in kindergarten or go out after work. That said, for the corporate client, there is still a dress code expectation: no jeans, no shorts, and usually a tie. My clients can take a tie with them so they can get dressed. We’re halfway between traditional costumes and casual wear, and I think this area is going to deepen and develop. Although men are increasingly comfortable with their masculinity and more adventurous with fashion, Mr Kimber said most still tend to dress in Obama-style uniforms (the former president opted for for a version of the same costume every day to reduce decisions – manufacturing). Most men, I find, have a clear idea of ​​what they want to wear and don’t tend to deviate too much from it. And while casual Friday has also become casual Thursday in many offices, there are limits, Kimber said, to dressing up. Sneakers, for example, go too far. Some of our technicians can wear sneakers, but not with a suit. Moccasins, oxfords, they can be worn with a suit. But men’s fashion is built around rules, and it all comes from history, military clothing, brought into the modern world. It’s pretty hard to mix a sneaker with a suit, even now.

