Fashion
Rebecca Moses wants to help tell more stories – WWD
Seeking to stimulate storytelling and illustration opportunities, designer and artist Rebecca Moses is now represented by TAG Collective.
After returning to the United States in 2010 after years living in Italy, most of Moses’ work still came from Italy. In Milan, she helped revive Genny and Pineider.
“I’m more than an illustration artist and my background in fashion makes me a little different from outright illustrators. I’ve always believed that part of what I do is not just paint a picture, but tell a story. It goes back to when I was a designer, and I still think of myself as a designer, whatever you create, you tell a story, ”Moses said.
Given the dominance of social media, Moses is looking to create more stories, content, and creative platforms for various businesses and not just fashion. Open to working in television, social media, exhibits and installations, Moses noted how the past year has amplified the need to reinvent the way business is done.
“Whether I’m a designer, an illustrator or a consultant for a company, we have to constantly push the process,” she said. “We have to inspire people. Lift them forward. Inspiring people, giving them hope and positive energy through my art is what I’m really looking for.
Although she still consults fashion brands, Moses strives to do more. “Am I sitting drawing collections right now? No, I give advice in a more experienced way, ”she said.
The New York-based designer also painted portraits of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital for her “Thank You, Mount Sinai Nurses” exhibition.
Last year, during the shutdown, she produced a series called “Fashion of Da Times”, a montage of portraits that she posted on Instagram. Driven by humor, not finances, Moses said her main motivation was to entertain people to remind them “we can laugh at ourselves, have fun, dress up, have the courage and the strength to keep going.” It was celebrating fashion in a way, but really celebrating life, ”she said. “There was also so much sadness but at some point we also have to make fun of ourselves. Storytelling has to evolve, change and go into other industries. Fashion is a world, but the fashion tool also has more legs outside of fashion.
Believing that it’s important to bring style to an industry, she said many industries need to become “sexier and more glamorous”, gain appeal and celebrate diversity in a more organic and natural way. Companies in the hospitality, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are areas she wants to work with to create new multidimensional identities so that brands aren’t flat. Adept like Moses in painting, she enjoys working in animation.
“By going on Instagram, you have to get things that will entertain, whether you are selling a service, whether it’s wellness or beauty. There has to be more than just the old man showing a product and trying to sell your product. You really have to go beyond that, ”Moses said. “We are going through such a revolutionary time – the way people do business and shop. As you walk the streets of New York, you see how many empty retail spaces are. Most people shop on social media and online.
Moses has international experience, having spent 20 years living in Italy and manufacturing around the world. After returning to New York, she honed a philosophy of art and style. His first book, “A Life of Style,” was written with Monacelli Press. Moses has also organized several art exhibitions with Ralph Pucci International and the Nilufar Gallery in Milan.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]