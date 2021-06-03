Rebecca Moses wants to help tell more stories – WWD

Seeking to stimulate storytelling and illustration opportunities, designer and artist Rebecca Moses is now represented by TAG Collective.

After returning to the United States in 2010 after years living in Italy, most of Moses’ work still came from Italy. In Milan, she helped revive Genny and Pineider.

“I’m more than an illustration artist and my background in fashion makes me a little different from outright illustrators. I’ve always believed that part of what I do is not just paint a picture, but tell a story. It goes back to when I was a designer, and I still think of myself as a designer, whatever you create, you tell a story, ”Moses said.

Given the dominance of social media, Moses is looking to create more stories, content, and creative platforms for various businesses and not just fashion. Open to working in television, social media, exhibits and installations, Moses noted how the past year has amplified the need to reinvent the way business is done.

“Whether I’m a designer, an illustrator or a consultant for a company, we have to constantly push the process,” she said. “We have to inspire people. Lift them forward. Inspiring people, giving them hope and positive energy through my art is what I’m really looking for.

Although she still consults fashion brands, Moses strives to do more. “Am I sitting drawing collections right now? No, I give advice in a more experienced way, ”she said.

The New York-based designer also painted portraits of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital for her “Thank You, Mount Sinai Nurses” exhibition.

Last year, during the shutdown, she produced a series called “Fashion of Da Times”, a montage of portraits that she posted on Instagram. Driven by humor, not finances, Moses said her main motivation was to entertain people to remind them “we can laugh at ourselves, have fun, dress up, have the courage and the strength to keep going.” It was celebrating fashion in a way, but really celebrating life, ”she said. “There was also so much sadness but at some point we also have to make fun of ourselves. Storytelling has to evolve, change and go into other industries. Fashion is a world, but the fashion tool also has more legs outside of fashion.

Believing that it’s important to bring style to an industry, she said many industries need to become “sexier and more glamorous”, gain appeal and celebrate diversity in a more organic and natural way. Companies in the hospitality, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are areas she wants to work with to create new multidimensional identities so that brands aren’t flat. Adept like Moses in painting, she enjoys working in animation.

“By going on Instagram, you have to get things that will entertain, whether you are selling a service, whether it’s wellness or beauty. There has to be more than just the old man showing a product and trying to sell your product. You really have to go beyond that, ”Moses said. “We are going through such a revolutionary time – the way people do business and shop. As you walk the streets of New York, you see how many empty retail spaces are. Most people shop on social media and online.

Moses has international experience, having spent 20 years living in Italy and manufacturing around the world. After returning to New York, she honed a philosophy of art and style. His first book, “A Life of Style,” was written with Monacelli Press. Moses has also organized several art exhibitions with Ralph Pucci International and the Nilufar Gallery in Milan.