CAA Fashion calls on Hervé Bougon to create a global business – WWD





CAA Fashion called on the veterinarian of the modeling industry Hervé Bougon to help it develop its global business. Christian Carino launched the fashion division of entertainment powerhouse Creative Artists Agency in 2020, with the goal of elevating role models to the realm of Hollywood talent in compensation and branding capabilities. The division has signed a number of high profile signatures of models, personalities and stylists, including Indya Moore, Winnie Harlow, Claudia Schiffer, Maye Musk, Kate Upton, Lourdes Leon, Georgia May Jagger, Sir John, Carlos Nazario, Geron McKinley and Suite. Bougon and his Paris-based consulting firm will work with Carino to expand the agency’s fashion network and capabilities internationally, in addition to signing and representing models. “Hervé is one of the most accomplished modeling agents in the world and, just as important, he has a conscience to match,” Carino said in a statement. “In addition to representing the most iconic models in the world, he has been the architect of the preeminent model network in Europe and he has built a prestigious commercial enterprise in the luxury market. Hervé will help fuel the growth of our business and will continue to advance our mission of making the business fairer and more protective. Bougon has been in the business for four decades, starting with Success Models, where he created Success Men during the model era of the 1990s, before co-founding Vision Models. He was Managing Director of IMG Europe, leading the agency in London and Paris, and opened IMG Models in Milan. Bougon followed this with the creation of The Lab, a fashion consulting firm that works with luxury brands to identify and sign ambassadors, create campaigns and collaborations. “I am delighted to join forces with CAA. They have been like family to me for over a decade as we have worked together to sign many of their clients as European luxury brand ambassadors, ”Bougon said. “I have immense respect for the agency’s intentions to better diversify the artistic and fashion communities and I am proud to work closely with my friend Christian and the team to help grow the global business of the AAC mode. “ Carino’s mission is to change the fashion industry. In addition to offering a more generous commission structure to CAA Fashion talent, it is enveloped in a message of diversity and empowerment as part of its vision. “We started with the idea that we could leverage our influence as an agency to make things better for women in the fashion industry who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. But we realized that we also had the opportunity to celebrate all races, genders, LGBTQs and even people with disabilities… This is not a celebration of inclusion for fun, it is for the purpose. to make everyone the powerful businessmen they deserve. be, ”Carino told WWD last year. This is not the first strategic partnership he has forged; CAA Fashion and KCD revealed that they are joining forces in August 2020 to create synergies in fashion, entertainment and pop culture, including new business development and events.







