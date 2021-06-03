A new legacy for its Game Time pop-up

Bloomingdales thinks his Space Jam: A New Legacy collaboration will be a slam dunk.

The retailer will open The Carousel @ Bloomingdales: Its Game Time today, a boutique celebrating the upcoming live-action summer movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

More from WWD

The Bloomingdales store features basketball-inspired fashion, outdoor entertainment items and gifts that enhance the home streaming experience.

The pop-up highlights fashion, beauty, home and kids for women and men. It will be open until August 16 at the Bloomingdales 59th Street flagship store in New York City and bloomingdales.com. Some Bloomingdales stores nationwide will also have Its Game Time outposts with special curations. The 1,600 square foot carousel is located on the ground floor of the flagship and has its own entrance on 60th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters nationwide on July 16 and on HBO Max for 31 days from U.S. theatrical release LeBron James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Chris Davis, Zendaya, Sonequa Martin- Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza in the movie directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

As reported in WWD last month, the film is hoping to be a major fashion trend for the summer. Streetwear, fast fashion, plus sizes, kids, watches, jewelry, socks, underwear and more are offered this summer through collaborations with H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Ntwrk, Unknwn, Diamond Supply, Fanatics, Primark, Torrid, Members Only, Forever 21, MeUndies, PacSun, Gap, Pottery Barn Teen, Hot Topic, Stance and New Era.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdales aims to provide exciting cultural moments for our customers, and what could be more exciting than the release of the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, said Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloomingdales. Its playtime translates the spirit of the film into a fun shopping destination that mixes fashion, sports, and even art, and comes to life through special products, outdoor activations, and eye-catching storefronts.

The story continues

Asked how Bloomingdales decides which films are best suited, Berman said the retailer has a very good relationship with several movie studios and entertainment properties, and this film caught his eye two and a half years ago. We assess what we think makes the most sense for our brand and what will excite our customers. I think that’s why we chose Space Jam; A new legacy. It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer. He has a heritage of his own. I love when they bring these things back in a different iteration that’s modernized, he said.

The fact that it’s with LeBron James and this interesting cast of characters and of course I’m a huge Looney Tunes fan. It’s just fun, and it’s a good time to present it, especially in the summer when hopefully coming out of COVID-19, and more vaccinations are taking place, and people feel more comfortable with it. come back to stores. We have seen a significant increase in the number of customers returning to our stores to shop. It’s ahead of what we had planned. It couldn’t have come at a better time, he continued.

The flagship windows of Lexington Avenue, to be unveiled on June 21, will highlight unique pieces by contemporary filmmaker and artist Thierry Guetta, under his nickname, Mr. Brainwash. These pieces were created especially for The Carousel, including life-size sculptures from Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, and are available for purchase. Carousel visitors can also purchase limited edition Mr. Brainwash fine art prints ($ 1,500 to $ 1,700) and artwork, including an oil painting by LeBron James (price available at request).

Created in partnership with Bleacher Report and exclusively for The Carousel, is a capsule collection of t-shirts and hoodies that blend NBA team logos with Looney Tunes characters. Other special collaborations include Local Hoops, Eleven Paris, Vilebrequin and Beverly Hills Club, which feature streetwear-inspired clothing and swimwear with Looney Tunes designs, in addition to Danielle Nicole handbags such as backpacks. Lola Bunny and a Tweety Baskeball strap.

Other items, exclusive to the Carousel, are the Apotheke candles, the Mario Badescu Slam Dunk skincare set and the Inked by Dani temporary tattoos.

Among the ladies there are select pieces from Simon Miller and Staud, in addition to the Rag & Bone and Ganni hats, Stoney Clover Lane terry accessories, BruceGlen and Gabby Bows handbags, double snap barrettes. of teenage entrepreneur Gabby Goodwin. In men’s clothing, there are exclusive Helmut Lang hoodies with a built-in removable mask, Studio 189 t-shirts, designer slides and DIOP hats and masks made from Ankara fabrics.

Prices in the carousel range from $ 6 for goodies from The Hamptons Popcorn Co. and Tonys Chocolonely to $ 1,700 for a Mr. Brainwash art print.

Berman believes the collections will be as appealing to adults as they are to children. I think they’ll like this lively merchandise. It is the juxtaposition of the characters of Looney Tunes. It’s more like special streetwear, he said. It’s like really cool stuff. I think a forward thinking customer will appreciate this pop culture moment. It makes the shopping experience fun, he said.

There are also active styles from Nike, Heroine Sport, Hyperice, Theragun, and Bala Bangles.

When asked what he planned to be the bestsellers, Berman said: I’m not the buyer, but personally I love the mix between the NBA and the Looney Tunes characters. I just think they’re really unique and will get a lot of attention. I think some of the things for kids will resonate with our customers.

In the outdoor fun and entertainment area, there are Fatboy inflatable lounge chairs, an Ooni pizza oven, and Pablo UMA sound lantern speakers. The shop also houses games like badminton sets and an inflatable basketball hoop from Sunnylife.

Our goal for Space Jam: A New Legacy was to harness the cultural impact of the original Space Jam movie and celebrate beloved Looney Tunes characters in a unique way. We’ve partnered with Bloomingdales to create an innovative retail entertainment experience, and Its Game Time delivers on all fronts. The intersection of storytelling, artistic expression and luxury goods inspired by one of the most anticipated films of the year makes this a truly exciting time to share with our fans, said Samantha Bushy, vice-president. senior president for North America and responsible for e-commerce. , Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Bloomingdales will celebrate the opening of the Its Game Time Carousel with an outdoor activation at the flagship on 59th Street. On June 11 and 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., buyers will have the chance to participate in a special Bleacher Report game where they can shoot the basket for a chance to win a Bloomingdales gift card of a free scoop of Mikeys ice cream at every attempt. .

FOR MORE STORIES:

Space Jam: new Blitz Merch Legacy will include 200 brands, from Nike to Tommy