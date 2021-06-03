On display: historic clothing has a modern look in “Redesigning Fashion”

Looking through the prism of fashion, the latest exhibition to open at the Schenectady County Historical Society juxtaposes history with contemporary ideas.

In Redesigning Fashion: Transgression & Identity in Womens Historic Dress, garments from SCHS’s significant collection are combined with modern interpretations made by students of the SUNY Oneontas Fashion and Textiles program.

We’ve done fashion shows in the past and I just wanted to do something a little different and really bring it into the 21st century, said Susanna Fout, Head of Collections and Exhibitions. It is very important for us to try to relate the story to the modern viewer, because a lot of people [think] It’s not relevant to me today, but fashion definitely is. We live in a society where, for better or for worse, were forced to wear clothes every day. We have to wear clothes to participate in society.

It’s a sentiment that seems more relevant than ever this year given the changes in mask mandates. The idea for the exhibition and the partnership between SCHS and SUNY Oneonta began long before masks were a priority.

Fout had planned to bring students to SCHS to see the historic clothing in person, however, this was not possible due to the pandemic. Instead, she found ways to digitize the clothes, all of which have been donated by residents of Schenectady County over the years, and asked students to select the pieces that inspired them the most. Students researched the history of their selected garment and created a contemporary piece informed by the history.

The connection is perhaps most evident when Kaiya Harris wears a 1920s flapper dress. The century-old garment hangs loosely over the shape of the dress, with intricate beaded embroidery on the waist and hips as well as fringes. beaded on the sleeves. The Harriss dress is a more fitted style, featuring a black and gold art deco pattern with beaded fringe along the hem.

While fashion in the 1920s was used to subvert traditional gender roles for women, today it seems fashion is less and less gendered, Harris wrote in a statement.

Nearby is one of the first pieces of clothing in the exhibition, a royal blue dress from 1860, with a full skirt and a tailored bodice with cap sleeves. She is accompanied by a two-piece dress from Alexandria Tyo, which took the aesthetic of the full skirt and made it shorter. She also designed a lace-up corset for the top, a garment that progressive women abandoned in the 19th and 20th centuries but by the 21st many recovered.

Further in the exhibit is a 1901 dress reminiscent of the Gibson Girl era. Its gray fabric is adorned with lace and embroidery along the bodice and skirt. In a redesigned look, Alexa Rivera created a pair of black shorts and a cropped pleated top with black fringe on the sleeves.

Beyond clothing, the exhibit features the earliest sewing machines, including an 1830s cast-iron Howe sewing machine.

Until the 1920s, most clothing was made at home. He had some [ready to wear garments] available, but for the most part people did everything at home, Fout said.

There are also historic curling irons, fans and other accessories, as well as women’s magazines from the 20th century. These detailed the beauty standards of the time, which have long been subverted, as evidenced by the modern clothing in the exhibition.

While there have been many challenges in bringing Redesigning Fashion together, including a shortage of rubber bands and other materials, Fout is happy with the outcome.

I was very surprised not even by the clothes but [the students] were very thoughtful in how they interpreted them and very thoughtful in what they wanted to express. I’m very happy with the way he came out, Fout said.

The fashion overhaul will run through November 13 at the Schenectady County Historical Society. For news on upcoming events and more information, visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

